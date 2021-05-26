Vaccination rates in Itasca County are slowly climbing and new COVID cases are similarly decreasing. Still, Itasca County maintains high rates of COVID compared to much of the state and mourns two additional deaths, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s.
The case rate per 10,000 Itasca residents currently stands at 43.2, half of what it was a few weeks ago and triple what it was in February. Over the past seven days, 75 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Itasca County and 112 the previous seven days. A total of 60 deaths of Itasca residents have been attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of May 23, more than 54 percent (20,087) of Itasca County residents over age 16 have received at least a first dose of COVID vaccine, as have 82 percent of those over age 65.
“We are seeing recent successes, including strong demand for vaccine now available for those ages 12 to 17,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager.
“While our overall rates of vaccination are slow, they are steady, and we definitely are seeing a downward trend in our cases. The pandemic is not over, but we have finally turned the corner again in Itasca County.”
Itasca area hospitals continue to report active COVID symptoms in patients reaching local emergency rooms and Intensive Care Units, although the demand for COVID testing is slowing. Area schools also are reporting that the numbers of students in quarantine are declining.
All three COVID vaccines are available throughout Itasca County at clinics, hospitals and pharmacies for those ages 12 and older. Special vaccination events hosted by Itasca County Public Health and others also may be found at the county’s website (www.co.itasca.mn.us).
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784. Information about vaccination options and current local data and information may be found at the county’s website here: https://www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19-Coronavirus-Information
