A new policy will allow Itasca County employees to donate accrued vacation time to other employees who have exhausted all accrued leave.
The Catastrophic Sick Leave policy was approved with a 5-0 by county commissioners at their regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The policy will be a county-wide policy that allows employees to donate their vacation leave to employees, both inside and outside of their bargaining unit, who have exhausted all of their eligible earned leave. A draft of the policy stated that it does not replace the need for employees to save their earned sick leave and/or vacation and there is no guarantee donated leave hours will be approved or donated.
County Administrator Brett Skyles said that the catastrophic sick leave policy has been discussed for several years and that the only remaining question was whether or not it would be taxable to the donor.
“We’ve done a lot of investigation into that and I can tell you that it’s a gray area. Nobody can give us a clear answer, including [Internal Revenue Service] publications and rules,” Skyles said.
Skyles recommended making the policy taxable for both the donor and receiver.
“It keeps us out of hot water,” he said.
Skyles also said that if the IRS provides further clarification, the county’s catastrophic sick leave policy can be amended.
The policy contains several conditions, which would limit donations to employees who need care for themselves or a family member due to defined medical emergencies or catastrophic events.
Fairgrounds Park Campground enhancement
The Itasca County parks system is seeking funding to make improvements to the Itasca County Fairgrounds Park Campground. The Itasca County Board gave its support to the Fairgrounds Park Campground enhancement project and is looking into an Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) Development Infrastructure grant to assist in the funding of this project.
If awarded a grant by the IRRRB, Itasca County commissioners voted 5-0 to accept the grant, which includes a match agreement.
Other items
A legislative conference call was provided by Rep. Julie Sandstede (D-Hibbing) and Itasca County Lobbyist Loren Solberg.
The board authorized the board chair to sign the Ratification Agreement for the 2022-2024 TriMin contract for IFS support with a 5-0 vote.
The board approved commissioner warrants with a check date of Feb. 25, 2022, in the
amount of $2,225,032.56.
Commissioners approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services (ICHHS) Department warrants for February 2022 in the amount of $1,185,629.19.
Commissioners approved new On-Sale, Off-Sale, and Sunday Liquor Licenses for Chapman Resorts LLC, DBA Anchor Inn Resort, located at 55960 County Road 4, Spring Lake, MN 56680.
Public Health Nurse Linsey Savage provided a Public Health Division Update/Presentation, including information regarding the evidence-based home visiting model, Maternal Early Childhood Sustained Home-Visiting Program (MESCH).
County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division Update/Presentation QI/UM Director Amber Silliman provided a County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division Update/Presentation, including information regarding the 2021 Performance Improvement Project (PIP)/Quality Improvement Project (QIP) Summary Report.
Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Eric Villeneuve provided a 2021 Health and Human Services (HHS) Year End Report.
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Itasca County, including information regarding vaccination roll-out.
The following employees were recognized:Farewell to Beth Pederson whose last day as a veteran benefit eligibility specialist, Veteran Services Department was Feb. 18, after 17-plus years of service. Farewell to Kent Demarais whose last day as a corrections deputy, Sheriff’s Office will be Feb. 23 after 1-plus years of service.
Consent agenda
The following items on the consent agenda were approved with a 5-0 vote:
Approve the Purchase of Service Agreement between ICHHS and Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota (LSS) for Semi-Independent Living Services (SILS), for the period of Feb. 22, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022.
Approve a contract extension with ISD 317 Anishinaabe Education for the Whole Families Initiative.
Authorize IMCare Director and County Board chair to sign the Provider Participation Agreement between IMCare and Bechthold Eye Care, a vision provider.
Schedule the 2022 County Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 3 p.m. with 15 minute appointments available from 3:15 to 7:00 p.m. and on Monday, June 20, 2022, only if necessary, to finalize any items remaining from the initial meeting. No appointments will be scheduled for the Monday, June 20, 2022 meeting.
Approve the State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2023 Itasca County SWCD AIS Program Budget Proposal.
Adopt the resolution of support for the implementation of the Mississippi River Headwaters Watershed On Watershed, One Plan Project, which approves the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and Watershed Based Implementation Funding Budget and Workplan.
Adopt the Resolution for bridge bonding (Revised 1/20/2022).
Adopt the Resolution to authorizing execution of limited use permit #3109-0031 between Itasca County and the Commissioner of Transportation, State of Minnesota.
Adopted the resolution for the Marcell Snowdrifters Snowmobile Club Federal Recreational Trail Program Grant Application.
Awarded the 2022 Site Preparation Contract to Future Forests Inc., in the amount of $53,657.00 to be paid from Forest Resources Fund 12.
Awarded the 2022 Tree Planting Contract to Champion Forestry Service in the amount of $29,787.04 to be paid from Forest Resources Fund 12.
