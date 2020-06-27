County employees who have reached a new benchmark for continuous years of service during 2019 were recognized at the June 23 regular Itasca County Board of Commissioners meeting. Letters of recognition were also sent out to the employees by their department’s manager. Three county employees were recognized for 25 years of continuous service—Don Warwark, Brenda Simonson and Maureen Kangas.

20 continuous years:

Todd Webb

Candida Foster

Jeffrey Braaten

Leeha Gustason

Rob Geving

David Mueller

Jerry Edin

Stephanie Longmore

Cindy Palkki

Sarah Duell

Tina Glorvigen

Dianna Gielen

Adam Olson

Laurie Benge

15 continuous years

Lynn Hart

Beth Pederson

Robert LeClair

Calvin Johnson

Lila Hofer

Michelle Johnson

Linda Lorentz-Dockter

Amy Bestland

Tracey Jensen

10 continuous years

Cara Scott

Michelle Nelson

Dan Swenson

Terry Cline

Tianna Carlson

Rachel Metelak

Karolyn Ritter

Gwendolyn Rutherford

Tammi Alm

Jason Johnson

Wendy Mathews

5 continuous years

Jason Chamberlain

Justin Whirley

Matti Adam

Tarryn Steele

Greg Stoltz

Jim Gustafson

Kyle Bonestell

Cory Rondeau

Jeremy Hanson

Jayme Williams

Chad Latvala

Amy Chuk

Kelly Lammon

Tyler Kasper

Andrew Elj

Scott Smith

John Meyers

Gregory Chambers

Jacob Lindgren

Teresa Anderson

Alexis Martire

Carrie Whitman

Melissa Koski

Holly Buescher

Mona Peterson

Kim Pluff

Brianna Roberts

Bruce Norman

Nicole Edwards

Michelle O’Rourke

Leah Skrbec

County commissioners were tasked with adopting a resolution stating the, “Itasca County Board of Commissioners approves the New Correctional Facility build site be directly west of the current Courthouse located at 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.”

The resolution was passed four to one, with Commissioner Burl Ives as the consenting vote.

Commissioners heard input and concerns from numerous citizens through emails, phone calls, and in-person testimony regarding the application for the repurchase of a tax-forfeited parcel by Robert and Lori Branville. Land Commissioner Kory Cease provided information to the commissioners as well. Commissioners moved to direct Cease to put together all of the facts relative to the application and to bring the relative information to the next regular board meeting in two weeks.

In other business, commissioners completed the following actions:

Approved the minutes of the June 16, 2020 county board work session.

Approved commissioner warrants in the amount of $1,933,179.94 for the check date June 26, 2020.

Approved Itasca County Health and Human Services warrants for June 2020 in the amount of $1,218,581.31.

Approved the Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) state fiscal year 2021 budget proposal.

Received informational updates from QI/UM Director Shelley McCauley on the County Based Purchasing (IMCare) division’s 2020 provider satisfaction survey; Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler on COVID-19; Land Commissioner Kory Cease on the use of county parks during COVID-19; and Assistant County Attorney Heather Roy on the application of Order for Dismissal granted regarding the application of Thomas Nolan Theisen Revocable Trust (31-CV-19-2986) – Moose Point.

Commissioners approved the meeting’s consent agenda which included the following items:

Adopt the Resolution Re: Master Subscriber Agreement for Minnesota Court Data Services for Governmental Agencies and authorize the signature of the County Administrator to said agreement.

Approve and authorize necessary signatures for the 2019-2021 collective bargaining agreement with Local 639-3.

Approve and authorize necessary signatures for the Local 320 MOU, Local 580 MOU, Local 639A MOU, Local 1452 MOU, Local 1626 MOU, ICCEA MOU, ICEA MOU, ICHHSSA MOU and ICMA MOU regarding Group Hospital - Medical Insurance Deductibles and Retiree Medical Insurance Deductibles.

Approve and authorize necessary signatures for the updated County Administrator and Health & Human Services Director Employment Agreement with updated language regarding Group Hospital - Medical Insurance Deductibles and Retiree Medical Insurance Deductibles.

Approve the updated Fringe Benefits - County Assessor, County Engineer, County Surveyor, County Veterans Services Officer, County Commissioners, and Electeds Other Than County Commissioners with updated language regarding Group Hospital - Medical Insurance Deductibles and Retiree Medical Insurance Deductibles.

Approve and accept the 2020/2021 Housing Support Agreements effective July 1, 2020.

Approve a Contract Addendum for Ross Resources Family Visitation Services

Approve the revised Detoxification & Chemical Dependency Assessment Fee Schedule.

Authorize the County Auditor, County Engineer and County Board Chair to sign the Cooperative Agreement with Carlton and St. Louis Counties for the 6” Wet Reflective Edgeline Project on various highways in Carlton, St. Louis and Itasca County.

Approve the Joint Powers Agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and authorize the signature of the County Engineer.

Award contract 59914 for Wildwood TWP, Phillips Rd. - Timber Bridge Replacement - to the lowest responsible bidder, S & R Reinforcing, Inc., in the amount of $280,143.36 and authorize the required signatures on the contract documents.

Adopt the Resolution RE: Repurchase of Lot Twenty-six (26) and North One Half (N1/2) of Lot Twenty Five (25), Block One (1), Second Addition to Itasca City, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the register of deeds in and for Itasca County, Minnesota.

Approve Joint Powers Agreement with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and authorize necessary signatures.

