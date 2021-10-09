Itasca County Commissioners signed a letter addressed to the Minnesota Department of Human Services that outlines the area’s concern for the loss of dollars dedicated to adult mental health in the region.
Eric Villeneuve of Itasca County’s Health and Human Services Department had asked that six counties and three tribal nations within the Arrowhead Behavioral Health Initiative (ABHI) region sign the letter.
For more background, counties and tribes within the ABHI have relied upon funding for community-based services for mental health following the closure of the Moose Lake Treatment Center in 1993. In February, the DHS stated that after a thorough review of statute and fiscal data, they determined what has been called the Moose Lake Alternative fund is no longer a separate funding source. The legislation that authorized the closure of the Moose Lake Treatment Center also required the building out of community resources to offset the closure of the facility and specified that in no case shall counties be burdened with the cost of increased services as a result of the facility closure.
“Now more than ever, we need mental health services. We shouldn’t be looking at reallocating dollars outside of that original area,” Villeneuve said.
The letter stated that the region is not supported by a Community Behavioral Health Hospital, and community resources have not been developed to the level that meets community needs.
If funds are distributed outside the original catchment area, there will only be two options: cutting mental health services or transferring the financial responsibility to the counties and tribes within the catchment area.
Villeneuve was seeking board action so that the letter could be signed and mailed by Friday, Oct. 8. Commissioners approved the signature by the board chair with a 4-0 vote.
Reschedule 2022 Budget & Levy Public Meeting
Commissioners voted 4-0 to reschedule the 2022 Budget & Levy Public Meeting to Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Itasca County Boardroom.
State Hwy 1 Improvement Project
Land Commissioner Kory Cease provided information regarding the request to adopt the Resolution for the sale of tax-forfeited land to the State of Minnesota, which approves direct sale of tax-forfeited land to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the appraised value of $7,700.00 plus customary closing costs.
Bemidji Veterans Home Update/Feedback
Beltrami County Veterans Services Officer Campbell “Scotty” Allison provided a Bemidji Veterans Home update.
Construction for the The Bemidji Veterans Home, a state-of-the-art 72 bed facility, began Aug. 26. Local donations stand at approximately $2.3 million; 15 acres of land has been donated on the grounds of Sanford. Estimated project cost is $41.5 million to $43 million and Itasca County provided $42,000 for the project.
Request for ARP Funds – Airport Building Project
Motion To: Approve the request for the use of American Recovery Plan (ARP) Funds in the amount of $150,000 for the Airport Building Project.
DNR Update
Region 2 Regional Director Patty Thielen, provided a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) update.
Approval of Engineering Service Contract
The board motioned to approve an engineering service contract with Widseth, Smith, Nolting and Associates for $8,500.00 and authorized the land commissioner’s signature.
No citizen input was given during the meeting.
Consent agenda
The following items were recommended for the consent agenda
1. Adopt the Resolution for authorization to execute Minnesota Department of Transportation Grant Agreement for Airport Improvement Excluding Land Acquisition, which approves Agreement #1048209 with the State of Minnesota for the Beacon Relocation and Replacement project (State Project #A3101-98) at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport in the amount of $109,370.
2. Approve the Truancy Prevention Contract between ICHHS and Ross Resources, Ltd., for the period of Sept. 1, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2022.
3. Authorize IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign the contract between IMCare and John Bollins, Advanced Surgical Associates.
4. Approve and accept submission of the 2022-2023 Itasca County MFIP Biennial Agreement
Application to the Department of Human Services.
5. Approve minutes of the Itasca County Land Classification Committee meeting held Sept. 21, 2021.
6. Approve recommended classifications for Tracts 1-6 from Itasca County Land Classification
Committee meeting held Sept. 21, 2021.
7. Adopt the Resolution for withdrawal of tax-forfeited property described as the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE of NW), Section 10, Township 62, Range 22 from Loucks-Danyluk Memorial Forest and withdrawal of tax-forfeited property described in Exhibit A from DunnStephens Memorial Forest.
8. Approve application for Conservation Partners Legacy Grant in the amount of $72,500.00 for the Barwise Lake Road project, authorize acceptance of the grant and necessary signatures if awarded.
Committee reports
Commissioner Ben DeNucci reported on his attendance of recent Grand Village Board, Kootasca
Community Action (KCA), and Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) meetings, as well as Budget Work Sessions, Economic Development Association of Minnesota (EDAM) and Transportation Conferences, and the Grand Opening of Cloverdale Park in Nashwauk Township.
Commissioner Davin Tinquist reported on his attendance of recent Land Classification Committee, Grand Village Board, and Jail Committee meetings, as well as Budget Work Sessions and Labor Negotiations.
Commissioner Leo Trunt reported on his attendance of recent Arrowhead Counties Association (ACA), Solid Waste Committee, Risk Commission, and Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan meetings, as well as Budget Work Sessions.
Commissioner Burl Ives reported on his attendance of recent Labor Negotiations.
Administrator update
County Administrator Brett Skyles provided an Administrator Update, including information regarding an upcoming presentation from a Public Relations firm relative to the Local Options Sales Tax (LOST) request.
Commissioner comments
Commissioner DeNucci provided comment regarding the State of Minnesota’s deadline extension to Oct. 11, 2021 for eligible cities and townships to apply for American Rescue Plan (ARP) aid funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.