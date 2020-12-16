Last week, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners approved the abatement of taxes for Anderson Fabrics which is considering expanding into a location in Bigfork where e2ip Technologies is currently operating. The CEO of e2ip Technologies announced in May that the Bigfork location would be closing and moving operations to their headquarters in Montreal, Canada. E2ip works primarily with the aviation industry and has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Background
President/CEO of Anderson Fabrics Hans Halvorson contacted Bigfork Mayor Brian Boon in September 2020 to say he was interested in employing a small number of part-time employees in Bigfork. At the time, Halvorson was not aware of the opportunity with the e2ip Technologies location. A tour of the facility was set up and it was determined the e2ip opportunity would be great for Anderson Fabrics.
Since then, plans to purchase the property and expand Anderson Fabric’s operations to Bigfork have been established as Itasca County Economic Development Corporations (IEDC) and Anderson Fabrics Inc., (AFI) have worked together. AFI has put a plan together and submitted it to IEDC, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) for review. There are 59 full-time employees at e2ip Technologies. If these workers were to lose their jobs, they would need to drive 35-45 miles to find similar jobs and salaries.
Anderson Fabrics was established over 40 years ago by husband and wife, Ron and D’Ann Anderson. They started with a company making pinch-pleated draperies in the basement of an old bowling alley with six people. Today, Anderson Fabrics located in Blackduck, Minn., has become the largest custom workroom in the United States. The company has close to 300 employees and nearly 140,000 square feet of manufacturing floor space. The company produces bedding, headboards, pillows, cushions, and custom window treatments such as draperies and shades.
Anderson Fabrics
A public hearing was held regarding the property tax abatement proposal for Anderson Fabrics in Blackduck, Minn. County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker and President/CEO of the Itasca County Economic Development Corporation Tamara Lowny addressed the board during a regular meeting on Dec. 8. Lowny pointed out that the company is under a tight timeline because e2ip Technologies will begin to layoff employees Dec. 31, 2020 and through 2021.
“This is an opportunity that does not come along very often in the way that it has. Within just six months of receiving this announcement we will hopefully have a new company and keep those 59 jobs inside of Bigfork, Minn.,” said Lowney.
During the citizen input portion of the regular meeting and the public hearing, resident Allen Plemel spoke about abatement of taxes for Anderson Fabrics. Plemel stated he does not think the commissioners should approve the abatement.
No input was given in favor of the abatement during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Nobody spoke in favor of this today at the public hearing, but at the last meeting when this was presented we had a number of people get up and speak in favor. At that time there was no objection, including the mayor of Bigfork and some other people from the Bigfork area,” said Commissioner Davin Tinquist. “Anderson Fabrics is a small company out of Blackduck, I’m very familiar with it as I own property in that area. They’ve been in existence for 40 years, unlike a company that’s been in this building recently that keeps changing their name.”
County Administrator Brett Skyles pointed out a few important pieces of the agreement to commissioners. These included the point that Anderson Fabrics will agree to have a minimum of 56 jobs retained in the county over three years, starting with 30 jobs in the first year and 12 additional jobs in each of the following two years. Furthermore, the abatement only applies to the county’s portion of the taxes.
County commissioners first voted to Abolish the County's Policy on Abatements for Redevelopment or Development Purposes.The policy was created in 2001, according to County Attorney Matti Adams. The abatement will simply follow the existing state statute requirements.
“To the gentleman who spoke against this, he is correct—if taxes are abated then somebody else makes up the difference, and that would be individual taxpayers,” Tinquist commented. “However, this is $135,000 over 20 years, $6,500 a year spread out over 45,000 residents. I think it's a small price to pay for the preservation of the jobs. This company is also committed to growing and putting close to a million dollars back into the property over the course of a number of years. So the taxable value would presumably go up over time. A lot of good can come out of this.”
Commissioners approved the resolution granting the property tax abatement, as amended to reflect statutory authority in Section 2.05, subsections a-d.
Other business on Dec. 8:
The county board took time to recognize the following county employees:
Farewell to Lindsay Swedberg whose last day of employment as an Eligibility Specialist, Health & Human Services Department was November 13, 2020 after 8 months of service; and Jerry Edin whose last day of employment as Equipment Maintenance/Purchasing Coordinator, Transportation Department was November 27, 2020 after 21+ years of service.
Welcome new employee Shawn Riendeau, Custodian, Health & Human Services Department effective November 30, 2020; and Adam Richmond, Highway Maintenance Worker, Transportation Department effective November 30, 2020.
Congratulations to Charlie Castle who was promoted from Purchasing Operations Technician to Purchasing/Equipment Maintenance Supervisor, Transportation Department effective November 29, 2020; and Erin Greniger who accepted a job change from Public Health Nurse to Care Coordinator, Health & Human Services Department effective November 30, 2020.
Commissioners took action on the following items:
Approved the minutes of the Monday, November 30, 2020 County Board Special Session and the Tuesday, December 1, 2020 County Board Work Session.
Proclamation Chair DeNucci provided information regarding Governor Tim Walz's Proclamation to recognize Wednesday, December 9, 2020 as County, City, Tribal and State Health and Human Services Worker Day.
Approved Commissioner Warrants with a check date of December 11, 2020, in the amount of $607,407.47.
Authorized the County Board Chair to approve and sign off of the County Commissioner Warrants with a check date of December 25, 2020, on behalf of the entire Board of Commissioners.
Adopted the resolution regarding the 2021 salaries for Itasca County Board of Commissioners and County Board Chair.
Authorized a 3% increase for 2021 salaries for appointed term County Assessor, County Engineer, County Surveyor, County Veteran Services Officer and appointed at-will County Administrator and Health and Human Services Director.
Approved and authorized necessary signatures for the Itasca County Managers Association (ICMA) Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) allowing for one member to carry excess vacation hours to 2021.
Authorized the Transportation Department to plow the private portion of West Buck Lake Drive along with an approximate 100’ x 100’ landing pad for emergency services use, utilizing funds from Health and Human Services, and authorized the Transportation Department to sign the required documents.
Approved the settlement agreement with Essar Global and State of Minnesota, in court file 31-CV-17-959.
Commissioners approved the meeting’s consent agenda with the following items:
Approve and accept the Itasca County Health and Human Services 2021 Purchase of Service Contracts and corresponding contract rates and authorize County Board Chair and Health and Human Services Director to sign said contracts.
Authorize the IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign a Provider Participation Agreement with Clarity Counseling/Brian Navratril.
Authorize Jake Marotz as the IMCare Appointed Actuary, as required for a change by the Department of Commerce.
Authorize the IMCare Director to sign an Engagement Letter with Clifton Larsen Allen LLP for 2020 audit engagement and preparation of financial statements.
Adopt the Resolution Re: Sale of Tax-Forfeited Land to the State of Minnesota, which approves direct sale of tax-forfeited land, described and shown on the attachments, to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the appraised value of $6,800.00 plus customary closing costs.
Adopt the Resolution Re: Sale of Tax-Forfeited Lands to the State of Minnesota, which approves sale of tax-forfeited land, described as the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Section 31, Township 61 North, Range 25 located within the boundaries of Scenic State Park to the State of Minnesota for the sum of $41,250.00 and authorize necessary signature required on the attached Option for Purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.