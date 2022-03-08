Itasca Community College’s Lynette How has received national recognition by being appointed to serve on two accreditation committees by the National League for Nursing, Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN-CNEA).
How has been an Itasca Community College faculty member for 10 years and the Director of the Practical nursing program for the last 6 years. Prior to that, she served as an RN in both hospital and clinic settings. She has also served on and was recently reappointed to the Minnesota Board of Nursing for a 4-year term after successfully contributing a partial 2-year term in 2021. Lynette brings a unique approach to her work at ICC and feels passionate about program assessment, curriculum design, quality improvement initiatives, and building strong relationships with both students and colleagues as the foundation of their success.
How will serve two different appointments for the NLN-CNEA. First, she joins colleagues from all over the country to evaluate and assist other nursing programs in the accreditation process and ensure their programs meet quality standards. Second, she will serve on the NLN’s Evaluation Committee, which reviews evaluator applications, implements training programs for those involved in the accreditation process, oversees performance of evaluation teams and accreditation review committee members, reviews annual reports, and prepares a summary of findings for the Board of Commissioners.
ICC Provost, Dr. Bart Johnson, stated “I am excited for Lynette and for rural community colleges to have her perspective and experience being utilized at both the Minnesota Board of Nursing and with the accreditation committee. Her voice is very important for both rural nursing education and rural healthcare facilities.”
