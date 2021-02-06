Itasca Community College Global Education Program to sponsor travel opportunities

Come explore with us…. In May 2022, Itasca Community College Global Education will sponsor a 9-day tour to Cinque Terre (Italy), Cote d’Azur (France) and Barcelona (Spain). Academic credit is available for those interested. Community members are welcome. For more information, contact trip leaders Jackie Gallop at 322-2430 or Kayley Schoonmaker at 322-2312.
Come study with us…… In 2022, Itasca Community College Global Education will offer a spring semester European study abroad experience. The semester includes 8 weeks of on-campus coursework followed by 8 weeks of study in Denmark , including a 7-day trip throughout Denmark and Europe and many weekend opportunities for additional travel. For more information on how you can participate, contact Eric Ahlstrom at 651-341-5616 or Derek Fox at 218-322-2363.
