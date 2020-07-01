The National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships (NACEP) Accreditation Commission granted accreditation to 19 concurrent enrollment programs at colleges and universities nationwide. This brings the total number of accredited programs across the country to 116, spanning twenty-four states.
As the nation’s only accrediting body for these unique and impactful educational partnerships, NACEP’s standards serve as the model criteria for ensuring parity in faculty, course content, student outcomes, and support. Receiving NACEP accreditation means an institution has met the nation’s most rigorous standard in concurrent enrollment program development, management, and evaluation across multiple, multifaceted program areas.
“NACEP accreditation demonstrates a commitment to academic integrity and the delivery of an authentic college experience to the high school student and is a goal that every concurrent enrollment program should aspire to and work towards,” said NACEP Executive Director, Amy Williams.
The programs that received accreditation meet established best practices in concurrent enrollment in the areas of curriculum, faculty, students, assessment, partnership, and program evaluation.
“Congratulations to our newly accredited and re-accredited programs. The institutions being recognized have demonstrated adherence to high academic standards for their concurrent enrollment program and should be applauded for their commitment to quality programming” remarked Dr. Diana Johnson, NACEP Accreditation Commission Chair and Associate Vice President for Learning at NorthWest Arkansas Community College.
To earn accreditation from NACEP, concurrent enrollment programs conduct a self-study, document how their programs adhere to NACEP’s sixteen standards, and undergo a rigorous peer-review process conducted by a team of representatives from NACEP accredited programs as well as the NACEP Accreditation Commission. NACEP’s accreditation is valid for five years for initial accreditation and then seven years for reaccreditation, during which time programs are expected to uphold NACEP’s standards and report annually on program practices.
Institutions Earning Initial Accreditation:
• Anoka Technical College (MN)
• Century College (MN)
• Farmingdale State College (NY)
• Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College (MN)
• Itasca Community College (MN)
• Minneapolis Community and Technical College (MN)
• Normandale Community College (MN)
• Northern Virginia Community College (VA)
• South Central College (MN)
• South Texas College (TX)
“This national accreditation by NACEP positions ICC to continue to be strong partners with local IASC and regional schools to offer college credits for College in the Schools (CITS) classes,” said Provost of Itasca Community College Bart Johnson. “It is also an important recognition of the quality of work done by our faculty and staff as they work with area high schools and teachers.”
Institutions Earning Reaccreditation:
• Indian Hills Community College (IA)
• Minnesota State College Southeast (MN)
• Onondaga Community College (NY)
• Purdue University Northwest (IN)
• Ridgewater College (MN)
• Southeastern Community College (IA)
• St. Cloud State University (MN)
• University of Southern Indiana (IN)
• Western Iowa Tech Community College (IA)
“Ensuring program, and ultimately student success requires strong partnerships between secondary and post-secondary education and a mutual commitment to quality in all aspects of the program,” said NACEP Executive Director, Amy Williams.
Concurrent enrollment increases student’s college aspirations, engagement, and success thus concurrent enrollment programs hold tremendous potential for increasing college completion and addressing national attainment gaps. The positive benefits of dual and concurrent enrollment on college access and degree attainment were validated by the Department of Education’s What Works Clearinghouse (WWC) in a review of the experimental and quasi-experimental literature.
