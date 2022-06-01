Memorial Day weekend closed with a batch of severe thunderstorms throughout the state of Minnesota. Itasca County was greatly affected by these storms with extensive damage seen in the Deer River.
Meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Duluth Ketzel Levens said several rounds of storms came through the Grand Rapids area Monday with the strongest of them being between 5:30-7:30 p.m. Itasca County received anywhere from 0.4-2 inches of rainfall on Monday, according to Levens, with the highest amount seen in the southeastern portion of the county.
“Through the weekend (Saturday through Monday), a widespread 1.5-3.5" fell, with some maximum three-day totals of 4-5 inches as well,” Levens added. “We're super appreciative of our CO-OP and CoCoRaHS observers through Itasca County that reliably reported rainfall all weekend.”
Levens shared they have found damage throughout Cass and Crow Wing County, but the most extensive has been in Deer River.
“Our survey team has not yet confirmed a tornado, though the damage suggests one is possible in Deer River,” said Levens. “Much of the other damage was likely caused by thunderstorm straight line winds.”
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Joseph J. Moore with the NWS in Duluth was out surveying some of the storm damage in Deer River on Tuesday. He reported on much of the damage seen in the town.
“Deer River received extensive damage from a possible tornado, including multiple garages completely destroyed and a few others displaced,” Moore said. “There was also damage to buildings on the south side of town, including signs of roof lift on some buildings. There was also an RV that was tossed from the south side of Highway 2 to the north side of Highway 2, and dozens of trees down across town.”
As buildings were damaged and trees fell down, power lines also took a hit. According to a press release from Lake Country Power, more than 8,700 members were affected by 10:30 p.m. Monday night. Lake Country Power Line crews were out by 6:30 p.m. Monday evening to work on restoring power. By morning, 5,000 members had their power back.
“Due to access and the extent of system damages for repair, some members may be without power for another day or two. Crews are working safely and as quickly as conditions allow,” as stated in the Lake Country Power press release on Monday.
Winds up to 30 miles-per-hour carried on through Tuesday with additional rainfall. Many trees took down power lines and 13 broken poles had been reported as of Monday morning.
“If you see a downed power line, stay away from it and call Lake Country Power to report it immediately,” said Greg Schulzetenberg, manager of community relations and marketing with Lake Country Power. “There is no way to tell if a power line is energized just by looking at it. Always assume it can carry current strong enough to kill.”
Members may call the cooperative at 1-800-421-9959 to report an outage, or visit the Outage Center online at www.lakecountrypower.coop or http://outage.lcp.coop for an outage status.
Lake Country Power gave these tips for extended outages:
Make sure one of the phones in your home is not a cordless phone as these require electricity to charge, but also have a mobile phone for backup and charge it in your vehicle, if necessary.
Use a battery powered flashlight, not candles.
Keep a battery operated radio handy to listen for outage information and updates
Turn off electrical equipment you were using before the power went out
Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Food should keep for up to 48 hours in a freezer, if the door remains closed. If the outage persists, cover your refrigerator or freezer with a blanket, make arrangements to store food at another location, or purchase dry ice.
Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
Essential supplies: flashlight, batteries, radio, extra supply of water, food.
Turn off and unplug your computer if you were using it. Buy a surge protector to protect the machine when power comes back on.
Keep extra water on hand in jugs or the bathroom tub for flushing the toilet as needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.