By Britta ARendt
Herald-Review
Jesse Powell, the Grand Rapids attorney charged with criminal sexual conduct with a coworker and rape of a client, has entered guilty pleas in Pine County District Court. Powell made an appearance in court Sept. 16. At this hearing, he pleaded guilty to four felony counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The former prosecutor for Itasca County Attorney’s Office agreed to a 78-month prison term in exchange for the pleas.
In response, Powell’s victims have expressed fear for his release. They say they suffer from continued PTSD, depression and anxiety from Powell’s manipulation and molestation.
Powell was initially charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct. The case was investigated by Aitkin County and is being prosecuted by the Pine County Attorney’s Office, after Itasca County Judges recused themselves. The charges relating to accusations that he raped a client and touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions as well as made sexual advancements toward another client and a former co-worker.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim hired Jesse Powell because she had a restraining order against her husband and they were going through a divorce. The victim stated she was always the only person at his office when she was there. The complaint reports that the first incident occurred on March 2, 2021 when Powell pressed himself against her body. During a second mediation meeting, the victim states that Powell pulled her into him for a hug and touched her breasts. On June 3, 2021, the complaint reports that the victim went to Powell’s office and he forced himself inside her. On July 28, 2021, the victim went to deliver paperwork to Powell’s office for a pretrial and he suggested they have sex then tried to kiss her. Further, on Aug. 2, 2021, according to the criminal complaint, Powell met with the victim again and put his right hand over her throat. He did not choke her but applied pressure and then slapped her buttocks twice with his hand. That was the last time the victim met with Powell and she hired a new attorney.
Investigators later learned that another victim had hired Powell to represent her case in September 2020 and during visits he made sexual advancements. The complaint further states that when Powell was working as an Assistant Itasca County Attorney from 2016 to 2020 he made frequent inappropriate comments about a female co-worker’s attire.
“He stole a piece of me. He also stole my health, my sense of safety, my trust in others, and my self worth,” wrote one of Powell’s victims in her victim impact statement to be read in court at the sentencing. “It wasn’t over after the assault ended. When he sexually assaulted me, and then later raped me, it changed me. I will never be the person I was before I stepped inside of his office that very first day. At times I still feel the physical pain. I live every day in fear.”
Since Powell’s arrest, other victims have come forward - a total of six as of now. Most are upset with the length of sentence to be imposed by the court. They believe he should serve more time considering the amount of suffering he caused
The victims are working with advocates and Aitkin County Sheriff Investigator Steve Cook as well as the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board of Minnesota who work to protect the public from harm from unethical lawyers.
In a statement provided to the newspaper, the collective victims said, “Jesse Powell victimized us at a time when we were vulnerable and when we needed his help in court. Now we have to go to court because of his inappropriate sexual misconduct and sexual assault of us. We need justice.”
One victim who provided her victim impact statement to the Herald-Review said, “He thinks the law doesn’t apply to him. It makes me sick. It takes away any hope I had. I have no doubt that he will just continue with his hatred of women, as soon as he’s out of prison. He may be a first time offender, but that’s only because he wasn’t caught sooner.
“Powell has made me scared of people, places and situations that I shouldn’t be scared of. This won’t just go away. If you’re not safe from your lawyer, or in your lawyer’s office, when are you safe? When you hire a lawyer, you expect to have someone that is going to help you, to fight for you, that you can trust. They take an oath. Powell broke that oath. Powell preyed on me, because he thought I was weak. Powell is not a lawyer…He is a predator. “
Potential victims should contact the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board at 651-296-3952 or the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office at 218-927-7435.
The sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 6, 2022. Powell will be eligible for supervised release after serving four years in prison.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.