Three 4-H youth from Itasca County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Dog show Sept. 25-26, 2021. In total, 260 youth and 310 dogs from across the state participated in this annual event, held at the 4-H Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Over the two-day event, 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in agility, obedience, showmanship, and rally, competing against other youth in their age group and experience level.
“Youth learn so much responsibility from training their dog and competing in the 4-H State Dog Show,” said Kim Lambert, one of the many caring adults who volunteer with the 4-H Dog Project statewide. “These kids work all year long, building strong partnerships with their dogs. If they don’t work carefully with their dogs, the dogs won’t work for them.
The responsibility kids learn here they can use forever.”
Youth members of the Minnesota 4-H Dog Project learn to train and build a trusting relationship with their pet. Topics of study include canine behavior, breed characteristics, diseases, ethics, grooming, health, nutrition, responsible breeding, service dogs, therapy dogs, dog-related careers, and the wide array of dog sports.
The following youth were members of the Itasca County delegation, their club, class and award.
Moriah A. & Scout (Deer River Northern Stars 4-H Club): Elementary Agility (First Award of Excellence); Jumpers 2 (White); Novice Obedience (Red); Pre-Advanced Rally (Blue).
Zaleigh L. & Nova (Blackberry 4-H Club): Beginner Agility (Blue); Jumpers 1A (Blue); Graduate Beginner Obedience (Blue); Novice Rally (Blue)
Avery M. & Captain, Gauge (Dog Project Club): Intermediate Agility (Blue) Jumpers 1B (White); Jumpers 2 (Blue)
To learn more about the 4-H Dog Project, contact 4-H Local Extension Educator Rebecca Rasmussen at 218-327-2801 and visit the website, https://z.umn.edu/4Hdog
