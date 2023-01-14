It’s Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend

Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16. Make a plan to get outside and share the passion of ice fishing with the little ones in your life.

During the three-day MLK holiday weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free without a license if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.


