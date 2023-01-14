It’s Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend

Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16. Make a plan to get outside and share the passion of ice fishing with the little ones in your life.
During the three-day MLK holiday weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free without a license if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
Check the DNR’s learn to ice fish webpage (https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/gofishing/learn-ice-fish) for more information about ice fishing, including a recorded webinar with tips and techniques anglers can use to have fun catching sunfish, crappie and perch.
Ice conditions vary and there is no such thing as 100% safe ice. Always check local ice conditions before heading out to a lake or river. Visit the DNR ice safety page for ice safety guidelines.
THE RIGHT CLOTHING KEEPS ANGLERS WARM AND DRY
Stocking Cap: May be the most important piece of winter clothing. Wear a knitted or fleece hat or cap that covers ears. In addition, a hood helps block the wind.
Scarf or Neck Gaiter: A scarf, muffler, or neck gaiter can be pulled over the face if it gets windy.
Mittens: Mittens trap more heat than gloves. Mittens should be thick and warm. Thin gloves worn under mittens are good when mittens need to be taken off for tying knots or taking fish off of hooks. Connecting mittens to jacket cuffs may be a good idea for some.
Warming Layers: Layers of clothing trap body heat between them. Most long underwear (layer next to the skin) made of polypropylene (or silk) wicks moisture away from the skin. The next layers are for insulation. Ideal insulation layer materials retain some insulating qualities, even when wet (such as a wool sweater or fleece jacket). If it's really cold, wear more than one insulating layer. The top layer blocks the wind and may also be waterproof.
Socks: Wear thick wool socks. Some people like to wear two pairs of socks. Be sure to avoid cotton socks.
Boots: Boots should be insulated and rubber-soled. Make sure boots aren't too tight -- toes should have room to wiggle.
Basic Safety Gear for Your Ice Fishing Trip
Hot chocolate & snacks: Keep anglers happy.
Band-aids: Patch hook pricks or minor cuts.
Hand warmers: Warm hands and feet.
Personal flotation device on rope (seat cushion-type): To rescue someone if they fall in the water.
Sled with attached rope: Carry gear and/or a person, if necessary.
Wool blanket or sleeping bag: Warm anyone who gets wet or cold.
Cell phone: Make calls for help.
Sunscreen & Sunglasses: Sunburn is caused from sunlight not heat, glare from the ice and snow intensifies the sunlight and the potential for sunburn.
Fishing Equipment
Drilling a hole in the ice with a hand auger
Jiggle Stick: Nothing more than a really short fishing pole used to move (jig) the bait up and down to attract fish. This is a technique usually used for panfish such as crappie and bluegill but can work with other species.
Tackle: Don't pull out your summer tackle box. For tip-ups, heavyweight braided line and jigs with different colored heads work well. Leaders are seldom needed, even for northern pike. For jiggle sticks (or those really short fishing poles), use clear ice fishing line of 2 to 4 pound test. Generally speaking, lighter line is better – it'll be easier to recognize when a fish bites.
Bait: Live minnows work well for walleye and northern. Use smaller minnows for crappie. Waxworms and nightcrawlers/worms can entice sunfish. Panfish also like spikes and eurolarvae, which look like small colored waxworms.
Scoop: A big ladle with holes in it. Use it to scoop a minnow out of the bait bucket and keep your holes clear of ice.
Sled: Almost always a necessity for hauling gear to your spot. Use a stable, wide sled with edges to keep things from falling off.
Bucket: The five-gallon kind. In fact, bring several. They can be used as seats (with or without special "lids" you can find at many sporting good stores) and are a great place to stow your catch.
Shelter: If you've got one, bring it. Kids like to get in out of the cold. If you use any sort of heater inside the shelter, know what you're doing and be careful of carbon monoxide.
Avoid accidents on the ice
Accident
PREVENTATIVE MEASURES
Slipping on the ice
Wear boots with rubber soles. Don't run on the ice.
Stepping in a hole
Set boundaries. Watch where you step. Look for holes in the ice. Use an auger with a diameter of less than 6 inches.
Sunburn/windburn
Wear sunscreen. Cover your face. Wear layers to block wind.
Frostbite
Remain alert. Are you getting too cold? Wiggle fingers and toes. Tell someone that you are getting cold.
Getting lost
Know your area. Carry a phone, compass, map or a GPS unit.
