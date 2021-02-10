Girl Scout Cookies are here! The long-awaited cookie season has begun and community members can find Girl Scout cookies various ways this year. Due to COVID-19, you may not see troops in their usual locations, instead they will be selling cookies in new places and new ways.
This year look for Girl Scouts in parking lots around town during the day on weekends. We could be at Hardee’s, M&H’s empty downtown lot, and the old Rainbow Motel parking lot. They could also be at L&M and Bender’s Shoes. Watch for signs and girls in uniforms. If you miss the in-person sales, you have online options this year too.
You can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to be connected to a troop or booth location where cookies are available in our community. Visit the local Girl Scout website at www.girlscoutslp.org, click on Cookies, then choose “Find Cookies” by entering your zip code. You can also download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app (available for iOS and Android devices). There you can “Find Cookies Now” to purchase your favorites.
This year Girl Scouts is offering a new cookie called Toast-Yay! It’s a delightful toast-shaped cookie full of French Toast flavor with a cinnamon icing. You will also find all your favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel Delights. If you love S’mores, you may want to stock up because this is the final year you can buy Girl Scout S’mores cookies.
When you make a Girl Scout Cookie purchase, you are helping the next generation of young female entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful: teamwork, planning, and a positive outlook. Our cookies are on a mission to help girls learn five skills that are essential to leadership, success, and life. Those skills include goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.
Proceeds from your cookie purchases stay local, so you directly help the girls in our community power new, unique and amazing experiences for themselves and their troops. These experiences can broaden their worlds, teach them essential skills, and launch them into a lifetime of leadership, all while enjoying a tasty treat.
Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines serves Central and Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin. For more information about getting involved or joining Girl Scouts, please call 800-955-6032 or visit us online at www.girlscoutslp.org.
