‘It’s all about the kids’

VFW Post 1720 held a quick and easy way for children to say “hello” to Santa Claus this year by hosting its second-annual Santa Drive Thru on Saturday from 1 - 4 p.m.
Members of the VFW and its auxiliary unit directed traffic into the parking lot and around the building where visitors were greeted by a host of elves and St. Nick himself.
Kids in the cars were given gift bags and had the chance to tell Santa Claus about their Christmas wish list.
Ellen Barnes was dressed up as one of Santa’s elves and helped distribute the gift bags. She said they had about 50 cars, averaging about two children each, drive through by 1:30 p.m. They were prepared to deliver gift bags to 300 kids.
“This is all about the kids,” Barnes. “They’re all smiles.”
Barnes said there were many grandparents bringing their grandchildren to the drive through. Children typically ranged from infants to pre-teens. Nearly all of them were excited to greet Santa with a fist bump or high five.
Each vehicle that drove through the event also went into a drawing for gift cards.
This is the second-straight year the VFW has hosted the Santa Drive Thru due to the high number of coronavirus cases in northern Minnesota. Traditionally, the VFW helps organize a Christmas party each year, but the past two years they’ve opted to host the Santa Drive Thru instead.
“Last year at this time, everything was closed, so the VFW had this idea and it worked out really well,” Lisa Randall said.
The VFW and its auxiliary unit, along with the DAV, donated funds to purchase food items, treats, gift cards, and toys that were distributed to children and families.
Randall said approximately 25 people volunteered to usher cars, fill gift bags, and distribute presents.
VFW Post 1720 is located at 1212 NW 4th Street in Grand Rapids.
