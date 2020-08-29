Itasca donors and additional private funding help make string lessons more affordable and accessible for local students feeling shut out of arts education and creative expression during the pandemic
When you find yourself in a setback, a predicament where you have to make choices about what you can afford and what you must cut back on, what gets the axe? Food, shelter, transportation? Not likely.
As many Greater Itasca Area families have had to make tough decisions during nearly 6 months of the current pandemic, arts and extra-curricular education have often been on - or at least awfully close to the chopping block.
When the impact of the pandemic became apparent in March, Executive Director of the Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program Tammy Mattonen mailed a special appeal letter to the community; the response was overwhelming. Over 50 benefactors sent in donations between $25 and $2,500. One anonymous donor wrote, “Learning to play an instrument is part of a well-rounded education… it can be life changing.”
These individuals from the community secured $5,000 in scholarships for the Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program for students that qualify for free and reduced lunch (see Minnesota 2020-2021 cut-offs for free/reduced lunch assistance below).
In addition to these local, individual donations, Minnesota Afterschool Advance is also offering a unique financial assistance program. This program pays for 75% of the orchestra tuition. In addition, they are currently offering a free Chromebook to qualifying students. Information on this new program can be found at www.mnafterschool.org.
In this time of uncertainty children can feel anxiety that they’re not always able to put into words. Playing an instrument can sometimes uniquely express emotion; it can be surprisingly healing. The violin has been described as close to and from the heart. Think of the deep resonance one can draw from the low tones of a cello.
These generous donations enable the Itasca Strings Program to offer 16 low-income scholarships to families who qualify for free and reduced lunches. The scholarships will be awarded on a first come, first served basis to students in Itasca County.
Itasca Strings Program teachers are prepared to move between online and in person lessons as needed. New head strings instructor Pedro Oviedo spoke last week to KAXE’s Heidi Holtan about how he has moved from early skepticism of online lessons to seeing some distinct advantages.
“I’ve been surprised at how well students take to being on camera,” Oviedo explained. “In a way, distance learning has some hidden advantages… it literally changes your perspective.”
Individual lessons and orchestra groups will take place in Grand Rapids, Greenway and Deer River schools as well as the Reif Center. Spaces have been reconfigured to ensure student safety.
The Itasca Strings program will also be having an ‘Open House Week’ Aug. 31 - Sept. 4 where families can schedule a time to come in, have students try out an instrument and learn what it might be like to take lessons. Contact Pedro to make an individual appointment at 218-360-9485 or music@itascaorchestra.org.
For more information on scholarship opportunities, contact tammy@itascaorchestra.org or call 218-327-5781.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.