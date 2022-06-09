The ISD 318 School Board met for a regular meeting the evening on Monday, June 6 and approved an updated resolution for collaboration with ISD 319 Nashwauk-Keewatin.
The resolution states, “BE IT RESOLVED by the School Boards of Independent School Districts #318 and #319, State of Minnesota, formally identify the collaborative project/program offerings between the two school districts that identifies enhanced learning opportunities, broader curriculum offerings, shared services, and other cost savings of area school districts, which at a minimum will include ISD 318 and 319.”
Superintendent Matt Grose added that this collaboration will allow the district to operate more effectively.
“It speaks to the work that we’re trying to do together with the Nashwauk-Keewatin school district to improve opportunities for students. To be really smart about how we’re doing that,” said Grose. He continued, “We have a history that goes back a long time with ISD 319. This resolution doesn’t limit the collaboration to just 319. It’s specific to them at this point and we’ve had a number of meetings together to discuss this and we had a meeting with union leaders as well about two weeks ago.”
A public hearing regarding the closing of Murphy Elementary School was held prior to the board’s regular meeting. One community member, Beth George, spoke at the hearing and brought up concerns with keeping the R2 zoning status (two-unit residential) of the Murphy School property. They also brought up concern with a new owner not realizing the utility easeway in front of the school is not an alleyway. She was also concerned that the playground at the school would be taken down, as there are kids in that neighborhood who use it.
The board then approved a resolution during the regular meeting to close Murphy School. Grose explained that the approval of this resolution is a part of the process for the district to relinquish responsibility of the building as it no longer operates as a school. This resolution does not sell the building, but rather officially confirms it is no longer a district 318 school building.
“The next step after this will be the actual process of transferring ownership to a buyer,” said Grose.
Board Chair Malissa Bahr noted the reason the district is closing the school is to reduce district operating costs. A facilities study was completed in 2021 with results indicating Murphy School would need significant funds to maintain.
“We are just following through with what we told the community four years ago during the bond referendum for the new elementary,” said board member Pat Medure. “My point is, we upheld our end of the bargain if you will with the community on the process we were going to use.”
Business Manager of ISD 318 Kara Lundin spoke with the board about the 2021-22 revised budget, which was approved by the board. The original budget, approved about one year ago, planned for about a $5.4 million loss out of the total $84 million budget. With the updated numbers, Lundin shared that the district ended the year with a 5.7 million dollar deficit.
“That’s not all bad to have that loss. The biggest portion has to do with our health insurance for our retirees and that doesn’t really have a good income stream,” Lundin explained. “The staff, the directors, the principals did a great job of sticking with the budget so we’re not far off from what our bottom line would have been.”
Lundin also presented a preliminary 2022-2023 budget for the board. Numbers in this budget are not final and are continually changing. This is due to the district not knowing the amount of state funding it will receive because enrollment numbers are not finalized.
“There is not a lot of detail in this and it’s because I can’t put numbers down finally yet for you,” Lundin stated. “We are committed to providing a balanced budget in the general fund and that is what we’ll do.”
State statute requires the school district to adopt a budget prior to June 30 of the prior fiscal year.
In regards to enrollment affecting funding, Grose said, “the other thing too is it would be a different thing too if we were talking about an insignificant component of the equation that leads to our revenue, but this is the major input variable in our revenue and it’s unpredictable to some degree.”
Principal of Bigfork School Ken Decoster provided a principal’s report to the board with general updates on the Bigfork school.
In other business, the board took action on the following agenda items:
• Approve minutes of 5/16/22 regular meeting
• Approve May 2022 claims
• Approve 2021-2023 Bus Driver Unit contract
• Approve 2021-2023 Service Unit contract
• Accept milk products bid for 2022-23 from Sandstrom’s
• Accept bread products bid for 2022-23 from Pan-O-Gold Baking Company
• Accept second reading and approve the following policies: 701 Establishment and Adoption of School District Budget; 701.1 Modification of School District Budget; 704 Development and Maintenance of an Inventory of Fixed Assets and a Fixed Asset Accounting System.
• Approve annual review of the following policies without change: 401 Equal Employment Opportunity; 402 Personnel Disability Nondiscrimination; 410 Family and Medical Leave Policy; 413 Harassment and Violence; 414 Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse; 415 Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults; 506 Student Discipline; 514 Bullying Prohibition; 522 Student Sex Nondiscrimination; 524 Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy; 533 Wellness; 616 School District System Accountability; 806 Crisis Management
• Approve contract with Karen Leslie for School Psychologist Services
• Approve sale of physical impairment services to IASC Special Education Cooperative
Approve sale of deaf hard of hearing services to IASC Special Education Cooperative
The meeting’s consent agenda was approved with the following staffing changes: Jacob Anderson, Fall Play Director Coach replacement hire; Joseph Anselmo, Head Boys Basketball Coach replacement hire; Angela Bergren, Cheerleading Coach replacement hire; Lauren Bird, Music Teacher resignation; Alexander Bleeker, Physical Education Teacher replacement hire; Paul Davis, Custodian resignation; Brenda Dowling, Bus Driver retirement; Olivia Downey, Teacher unrequested leave of absence .2 FTE partial recall; William Flynn, Facilities Technician replacement transfer hire; Jamie Goodwin, Licensed School Nurse replacement hire; Louis Hoopman, Facilities Technician replacement transfer hire; Melissa King, Special Education Teacher replacement hire; Diane Lievsay, Bus Driver replacement hire; Kindee Porter, Bigfork Cheerleading Coach replacement hire; Desiree Schneider, Teaching & Learning Secretary replacement hire; Teresa Seekman, Food & Nutrition resignation; Tina Shannon, ESP resignation; and Angela Sievert, Food & Nutrition resignation.
The next ISD 318 School Board meeting will take place in the Admin Board room on June 16 at 6:30 p.m. with an open forum/work session at 6 p.m.
