The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board had a busy evening Monday, Dec. 8 with a World’s Best Workforce public meeting, a Truth in Taxation meeting, and a regular school board meeting. One of the biggest takeaway from the evening was the 1.9% decrease in taxes the district will be levying from ISD 318 taxpayers.
“Our levy is actually going down. So that’s the good news,” stated ISD 318 Business Manager Kara Lundin at the Truth in Taxation meeting.
Based on the Fiscal Year 20 Pay 21 Levy calculations, the total levy will decrease 1.9%. The school board approved a maximum levy in September 2019 and will approve the final levy at the next school board meeting Dec. 21, 2020. Lundin clarified that while the school’s levy is decreasing, taxpayers could see other changes in their taxes based on their property value.
“Every owner of taxable property pays property taxes to various ‘taxing jurisdictions’ (county, city/township, school district, special districts) in which the property is located,” according to the presentation put together by Lundin.
Other area districts seeing a levy decrease include Wrenshall, Esko and Cromwell. School districts in Ely, Nashwauk/Keewatin, and Moose Lake are expected to have an increased levy.
The presentation covered spending from 2020, but the levy being approved at a 1.9% decrease will be for fiscal year 2022. That budget has not been set yet, but will be worked on in the coming month according to Lundin.
“Overall the operations of the school were very financially healthy last year,” said Lundin. “We did have some deficit spending, but given that we were in a pandemic, I think that the school did very well.”
The majority of funding for the school comes from the state of Minnesota. However, Lundin stated that this funding is not where it should be.
“There is a reason our school feels
like we are struggling,” said Lundin.
“We are, because inflation is increasing, The state is not keeping up with funding schools at the same rate as the costs are going up.”
Additionally, funding has changed because of declining enrollment. This year, 130 students were homeschooled that would not normally be due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding from the state is based in part on per-student enrollment, meaning the district lost the funding that was connected to those students. School board member David Marty asked Lundin if she had any thoughts on how COVID-19 might affect the district’s budget in the future.
“It’s just so difficult to know,” Lundin responded. “We did get an additional 1.5 million in federal money. We’ve been able to use that for staff and for all of our technology needs. We have had such great partners in the community to help us with connecting with hot spots.”
Lundin added that she and Superintendent Matt Grose will be working on the revised budget for next school year in the next month.
“We are able to help our students, but those costs are adding up,” Lundin stated. “So I don’t really have a good point right now. Hopefully next month.”
For district specific levy questions, residents can contact Kara Lundin Business Manager by emailing klundin@isd318.org or call 218-327-5775. For questions regarding property value, Itasca County Assessor’s Office, email assessorinfo@co.itasca.mn.us or call 218-327-7343.
Other business
School board members approved the 2019-20 World’s Best Workforce Summary Report after hearing a presentation from Susan Akre and Sarah Schofield. A copy of the report is available at https://www.isd318.org/Page/138.
Xander Ogilvie, Region 5 treasurer and Kyle Ledermann, Region 5 president gave a presentation on Business Professionals of America (BPA) Grand Rapids Chapter to school board members. This school year there were seven students participating locally, but they have had up to 40 students in the past.
Activities Director Anne Campbell presented the Activities Indicator Report to the board and Dan Adams, principal of Robert J. Elkington Middle School gave an update on the school.
There were no items on the meeting’s consent agenda.
The board took action on the following items:
Approved minutes of November 13, 2020 special school board meeting.
Approved minutes of November 17, 2020 school board meeting.
Approved a resolution to accept donations and gifts for July, August, September 2020.
Accepted the first reading of the following policies: Policy 302 Superintendent; Policy 516 Student Medication; Policy 616 School District System Accountability; Policy 806 Crisis Management.
