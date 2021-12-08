The ISD 318 school board met Monday, Dec. 6 for its annual Truth in Taxation hearing. District Business Manager Kara Lundin gave the presentation.
The school district’s budget fiscal year begins July 1 and coincides with the school year. The 2022 taxes for the school district will provide revenue for the 2022-23 school fiscal year. In comparison, a city or county budget year follows the calendar year and the 2022 taxes provide revenue for the 2022 calendar year budget.
The school district budget will be adopted in 2022. Lundin reminded that property taxes begin with the county assessor.
“The county assessor is responsible for that value. The school has nothing to do with valuing your home. We just set a levy,” Ludin stated.
Residents should have received a form in the mail that shows their property value, homestead exclusion, and net taxable market rate. The ISD 318 proposed levy is higher than what will be reflected in the spring with taxes. If a resident’s home value stays the same from 2021 to 2022, the increase will be about 1% from the school district levy.
The final levy certification will happen Dec. 20.
Residential homesteads make up 42.1% of the district’s tax base. Seasonal recreation is 17.4%.
In Minnesota, there are 102 districts (out of about 330 districts) that do not have an operating referendum. ISD 318 is one of those 102. The median amount in the district’s which do have an operating referendum is $450-864. Lundin explained that if the ISD 318 district had an operating referendum, that would bring in about $2-3.6 million each year and the district would not be operating in deficit spending.
For fiscal year 2022, funding comes from state aid (74%), property taxes (13%), federal aid (9%), as well as fees, donations, misc. (4%). Federal aid is slightly higher with COVID-19 funds.
Truth in Taxation Hearing
“Because we have that COVID money, we need to spend it,” stated Lundin.
Lundin then addressed why the district is operating at a loss.
“State aid has not kept up with inflation,” said Lundin. “Funding trails inflation by $639 per pupil unit since 2003, $568 million annually.”
Superintendent Matt Grose added, “This is a really, really, really important piece of information for people to understand. Our state is not adequately funding education.”
Additionally, reductions in Taconite Aid have affected the district.
“Local property taxes are reduced by Taconite Aid. School districts in the Taconite Relief Area receive tax support from iron mining organizations,” according to a ISD 318 press release. “This money is paid as a tax by the mining organizations, which reduces the responsibility for 318 taxpayers even if they do not live in the Taconite Relief District. The amount provided to districts in Taconite Relief has decreased since 2019.”
Board member Ben Hawkins explained that the Taconite Aid is based on a three-year production average. Therefore, if production goes up there will be more credit from the Taconite Aid.
“When production goes down, you hit a recession, they are going to pay less in those taxes so the homeowner has to pick those up,” stated Hawkins. He continued, “We don’t get as much per student because we are not a producing district. There is not a mine in our district.”
The board then opened up the floor for public comment, but there was no one signed up for input. The meeting was then adjourned.
For district specific levy questions, contact Kara Lundin by calling 218-327-5775 or email klundin@isd318.org
For questions regarding property value, please contact the Itasca County Assessor’s Office by calling 218-327-7343 or email assessorinfo@co.itasca.mn.us.
