School districts around the state have had to adjust their learning models from in-person learning to hybrid to distance, and everywhere in between, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ISD 318 is no stranger to this. But with the start of this week, all schools within ISD 318 have their students back to learning in-person. Administrators from the various grade levels shared their thoughts on having students back in the buildings.
"Our students and staff have been so resilient through this whole pandemic and it is showing having all students back at West Rapids. The students are eager to learn and the staff is excited to work with their students face to face," said West Rapids Assistant Principal Clayton Linder.
Although elementary students in ISD 318 have been back in-person since January 11, they are just as their secondary counterparts to be back.
At Bigfork, where they have had all grades (K-12) in person since January 26, Principal Scott Patrow shared, "Successful schools are founded upon strong relationships. We are very proud of how our students and staff managed distance learning, but are thrilled to have all of our students back in the building where those relationships are best built."
Grand Rapids High School has also had all their students in person since Tuesday, January 26.
Principal Matt Dass shared, "It's very exciting to have so much positive energy back in our schools! Our students, staff, and community have been through a lot this year; it's invigorating to see so many dedicated students and strong educators working alongside one another in our hallways and classrooms."
Robert J. Elkington Middle School began 2021 in hybrid and was able to bring students in person on Monday, February 8. The district was required to implement a rolling start by the Minnesota Department of Health and could not bring their students back until two weeks after the high school students had been in person for two weeks.
"Our students brought the energy and excitement back into our building. This energy is what drives us as educators and we can't be happier to see all of their smiling faces," said RJEMS Assistant Principal Angie Berg.
According to the ISD 318 COVID-19 Dashboard, last updated Feb. 5, the district has had a total of 251 COVID-19 cases with seven new cases in the past week. Three of the new cases are with staff and four are with students. There are 143 students and 16 staff in quarantine. For more information, visit https://www.isd318.org/domain/246
