The ISD 318 school board met for a regular meeting at Bigfork School Monday, June 21. Among the many items on the agenda was the approval of district budgets and the acceptance of school board clerk Sue Zeige’s resignation.
During the workshop prior to the Monday meeting, District Business Manager Kara Lundin went over the proposed budgets with board members. Lundin commented on how the district was able to make it through the past year with an unprecedented pandemic.
“However, in the past year, this district was able to educate students with them remaining in school for more than the majority of the country,” Lundin stated. “We provided technology to students and parents, and internet to families that never had it. Every student had free meals at our school and the district maintained its staffing levels to educate the students and help the staff through this past year. It was difficult. No one is going to say different, but we made the most of it.”
The motion to approve the final 2020-21 budget was made during the meeting. Board members approved the motion. The final numbers coming in from the past school year resulted in an operating deficit of $3,227,000. A more detailed look at the final numbers from the fiscal year 2021 budget are as follows:
General Fund
Revenues $56,112,000
Expenditures $59,178,000
Operating Deficit $3,066,000
Food Service
Revenues $1,733,000
Expenditures $1,865,000
Operating Deficit $132,000
Community services
Revenues $1,125,000
Expenditures $1,154,000
Operating Deficit $29,000
Next the board looked to approve the proposed original budget for fiscal year 2022. Total deficit spending proposed for 2021-22 budget totals just over $2.7 million. The breakdown of spending categories within the proposed budget are as follows:
General Fund
Revenues $55,810,000
Expenditures $57,850,000
Operating Deficit $2,040,000
Food Service
Revenues $1,806,600
Expenditures $1,742,058
Operating surplus $64,542
Community Service
Revenues $1,115,018
Expenditures $1,114,774
Operating surplus $244
Debt service
Revenues $2,992,600
Expenditures $3,127,000
Operating deficit $134,400
OPEB Debt Service
Revenues $4,740,700
Expenditures $4,677,500
Operating surplus $63,200
Health Insurance Fund
Revenues $12,690,000
Expenses $13,353,235
Operating loss $663,235
Board member Pat Medure asked Lundin to clarify how the district was able go from a $4 million deficit to around a $2 million deficit.
Lundin noted that the fiscal year 2021 budget that was presented to the board in May showed a deficit of $4 million.
“The $4 million went to a $3 million deficit. That million dollar change is using additional COVID funds to cover a portion of operations and then just shoring up some of the programs that are going on,” Lundin stated. She added, “So last month was the worst case. This is better than last month.”
Board member Pat Medure asked how much the cuts that were made affected students.
Superintendent Matt Grose stated, “I would say that the effects on students so far have been minimal.”
Medure commented, “I appreciate the work that has gone into this. Again, I’m just concerned about our general fund as I’ve said in our workshops in the past. We’ve got to get this zeroed out at some point and get a solid plan in place. I know numbers are fluid. I know they change from time to time. It’s just concerning to me.”
Grose responded, “It should be concerning for all of us. That’s an accurate way to look at it.”
Board member David Marty noted that the board had extensive conversations about the proposed budgets at the workshop immediately prior to the meeting.
“The board is taking this very seriously,” said Marty.
“I’m also very concerned and unfortunately, I think we are kicking the can down the road,” Board Member Ben Hawkins said. “But it’s probably best for the students that we are using the funds we are getting from the federal government and the state effectively. But it will end.”
Zeige resignation
Board members accepted, with regret, the resignation of fellow board member Sue Zeige. Zeige will be moving to Detroit Lakes to be closer to her family and therefore, is no longer a resident in the ISD 318 district.
“Deep appreciation to Sue for her service over the years,” said David Marty.
The board then confirmed the nomination of Marty as board clerk to replace Zeige.
The school board will have to hold a special election this November to fill Zeige’s spot. The application for the position will open June 22, with employment opportunity advertisements running in the Grand Rapids Herald Review June 23 and 27. The online posting and application will close July 4. The school board will review applications at a workshop July 12 and will appoint an interim School Board Director July 19. Due to a 30-day statute requirement prior to taking office, the new interim school board director will be accepted and seated September 7 through the November special election on Nov. 2, 2021. The newly elected school board member will take office immediately Nov. 16 after the certificate of election, filing the bond, and taking the oath of office.
There is a cost to having a special election. According to Grose, the estimated cost is $60,000.
“We exhausted every possibility within the confines of the law to try to be efficient with our finances because these special elections aren’t free to run,” said Grose. He continued, “After having a conversation with someone at the Secretary of State offices it was clear that there really wasn’t a lot of room to move here at all. The statutes around residencies and vacancies in school board elections are very tight.”
Grose added that there are 40 other school boards in the state who will also have to conduct special elections this fall.
“My guess is COVID and the real estate market have something to do with some of those changes,” Board Chair Dr. Malissa Bahr commented.
Medure expressed concerns with how school boards are now required to fill positions. In previous years, an appointment could be made to fill the open position until a regularly scheduled election came around rather than doing a special election. Medure stated that the ISD 318 school board should talk to the state school board association about their concerns and make it a priority to consider changing the laws that require the school board to host a special election.
Reports
A number of reports and updates were given to the school board from various entities. Bigfork School Principal Scott Patrow, who will be retiring after this school year, gave an update on how the Bigfork School managed the past school year. He was joined by Ken DeCoster who will take his place as Bigfork Principal for the upcoming school year.
Grose provided an update on the district’s Summer Learning Plan 2021. No action was taken.
Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting gave a brief update on the elementary school buildings.
An update on the school district’s partnership with the Reif Center was given by Executive Director Shantel Dow and Reif Arts Council Board Chair Bud Schneider.
In other business, board members took action on the following items:
• Approved minutes of June 7, 2021 regular school board meeting.
• Approved the 2021-22 Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) membership renewal.
• Rescinded policy 808 COVID-19 Face Coverings.
• Accepted second reading and approved the following policies: 405 Veteran’s Preference; 412 Expense Reimbursement; 416 Drug and Alcohol Testing; and 905 Advertising.
• Approved contract agreement with KOOTASCA Head Start and Early Head Start for collaborative programming.
• Approved Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium (ARCC) Invoice and Specific Services Contract for 2021-22.
• Approved student teacher agreement with Concordia University, St. Paul
• Approved annual Superintendent Evaluation Summary for Matt Grose.
Consent
The meeting’s consent agenda was approved with the following staffing additions or changes: Pamela Francisco, Bigfork Golf Coach resignation; Cody Geisler, Teacher replacement hire; Diane Heinzer, Food & Nutrition Secretary replacement hire; Zachary Holsman, RJEMS Basketball Coach resignation; Kelsey Johnston, GRHS Softball Coach resignation; Megan O’Toole, Teacher replacement hire; Patrick Scally, Bus Driver retirement; and Haley Wentz, Teacher replacement hire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.