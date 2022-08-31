For Independent School District (ISD) 318, school safety begins with making sure the people in the buildings are secure. In order to make this happen, particularly in the situation where a threat is imminent, law enforcement is immediately involved and the school follows emergency response procedures.
“We have a great relationship with local law enforcement,” Superintendent Matt Grose stated. “We have school resource officers at our two biggest buildings and they coordinate with other law enforcement professionals to support the rest of our schools. So we can have them involved right away when there is a threat.”
Increase in the use of social media has also made an impact on school safety. Grose shared that a big challenge facing school districts is how easy it is to make a threat, even anonymously, through online platforms. For that reason, it has become highly important to talk with students about the responsible use of social media.
“The importance for parents to talk to their children about the appropriate, responsible use of social media is crucial,” Grose said. “Perpetuating false information, especially about violence, is serious and we can’t take it lightly.”
Making sure students feel safe is another piece of the puzzle. He encourages families to check in with their children frequently, watch for any changes in mood or behavior, and to reach out for help if their child needs support. He added that there are many mental health services available through the school and parents can reach out to their child’s school if they need that support.
“It also underscores the need to have really good relationships in our schools and to know our students, to be paying attention to changes in behaviors,” Grose said.
For more information about ISD 318’s Emergency Preparedness plans, visit www.isd318.org, and select “Emergency Preparedness” under the “Families” tab. Further information on specific policies can be found in the ISD 318 Policy Manual found under “Administration” tab on isd318.org. Policies relating to school safety include “Crisis Management Policy,” “Violence Prevention,” “Weapons Policy,” and the “Health and Safety Policy.”
