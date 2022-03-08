The ISD 318 school board met for a regular meeting Monday, March 7 in the Grand Rapids City Hall City Council Chambers. The meeting started with a report from Dan Adams, principal of Robert J. Elkington Middle School. Next Senior Project Manager Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting provided an update on district facilities work including Bigfork School, Grand Rapids High School, and Southwest Elementary School building.
Superintendent Matt Grose reminded those listening that the funds used for all of these projects can only be used in these areas.
“The funds we are using for this project are only for improving indoor air quality and can only be used for parking lots. This money doesn’t help us in our budget shortfalls,” Grose noted.
The schematic design process was completed in February for renovations at Grand Rapids High School. Work on the Grand Rapids High School HVAC design development will take place in April with construction documents finished this summer. Bidding for GRHS HVAC will begin this fall and work on the project will begin Summer 2023 through Summer 2024.
Design work for the Southwest parking lot and building renovations are starting. The plan going forward is to start the bidding process this fall 2022, begin renovations during the winter 2022/23, and parking lot improvements set for summer 2023.
The board then considered approving the Bigfork School design development. The preliminary timeline for the Bigfork project includes approval of construction documents in April, a potential bidding process starting in May, contract approvals in June, and construction beginning in the summer of 2023. Projects within the Bigfork School renovations include parking lot improvements, fixing drainage issues on the football field, and layout changes within the school building.
Board member Pat Medure asked Lewis, “What’s your gut as far as projected costs versus what bids are coming in at?”
“Honestly, it’s a little anxiety causing estimating projects right now. It’s all over the place,” Lewis responded.
He noted that they will continue to check in on costs throughout the duration of all projects.
Lewis added, “Overall, we’re comfortable here with these projects, but who knows what the rest of the year holds?”
David Marty, board member, asked Lewis to address partnerships with the schools where the renovations are happening. Lewis explained that they have conducted multiple user group sessions with staff from the school buildings to gather feedback on the projects.
“In my opinion that’s the best part of what we do. That’s what makes this really fun,” said Lewis. “Collaboration is a big part of what we do.”
Board members voted and approved the Bigfork School design development.
The ISD 318 school board also took action on the following regular agenda items:
Approved the minutes of the Feb. 14, 2022 regular meeting.
Approved the 2021-2023 Confidential Administrative Assistant contract.
Approved the 2021-2023 GRIP Coalition Coordinator contract.
Approved the 2021-2023 Indian Education Coordinator contract.
Approved the 2021-2023 Special Services Director contract.
Approved the 2021-2023 Business Manager contract.
Approved the 2021-2023 Human Resource Director contract.
Accepted the first reading of policy 503 Student Attendance.
Accepted second reading and approved policy 515 Protection and Privacy of Student Records.
Approved the following legal policy revisions due to Chapter 260E reorganization: 206 Public Participation in School Board Meetings/Complaints about Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Considerations; 211 Criminal or Civil Action against School District, School Board Member, Employee or Student; 414 Mandated reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse; 423 Employee-Student Relationships; 519 Interviews of Student by Outside Agencies; and 532 Use of Peace Officers and Crisis Teams to Remove Students with IEPs from School Grounds.
Approved the following technical and legal revisions to the 600 series policies: 603 Curriculum Development; 605 Alternative Programs (legal update); 607 Organization of Grade Levels; 608 Instructional Services; Special Education; 609 Religion (legal update); 611 Home Schooling; 613 Graduation Requirements; 614 School District Testing Plan and Procedures; 615 Testing Accommodations; and 616 School District system Accountability.
Board members approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Nichole Arbour, Teacher resignation; Tracy Duffney, Physical Therapist Assistant retirement; Kreisa Duwe, Girls Head golf Coach replacement hire; Casey Grossell, Teacher resignation; Kim Hanna, Secretary retirement; Robert Kellin, Bus Driver replacement hire; and Krista Thole, Occupational Therapist resignation.
The ISD 318 school will have a workshop meeting on Monday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, March 21 at Bigfork School and remotely from the ISD 318 Administration Board room. The meeting will start with an open forum/work session at 6 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
