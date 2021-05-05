The ISD 318 school board took time to recognize the accomplishments of the Bigfork Backwoods ‘Bots robotic team and the Grand Rapids middle school speech team at the regular school board meeting Monday, May 3. On April 17, the robotics team took home first place at the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) in Bemidji out of 24 teams.
“I really enjoy and appreciate working with these kiddos and this year, in particular, has been very hard for them,” said Varsity Head Coach of the Grand Rapids Speech Team Jennifer Linnell. “As it has for everybody. But with competitive speech and debate, they probably worked harder than they had in a usual year and they’ve just done amazing.”
Principal of Cohasset Elementary School Jill Wheelock updated the board on exciting things that have been happening at the school. One highlight is Thunderhawk rewards. While there are a variety of prizes to choose, a favorite of students is being able to have lunch with Wheelock. One student suggested having the lunch serenaded with music. To the student’s surprise, Wheelock arranged for music teacher Dan Aalto to play violin for the next lunchtime.
“The look on those kids’ faces, you would have thought we were going to Disney World,” Wheelock commented.
Wheelock also addressed the rising student achievements they have seen throughout this school year.
“We have seen increased student achievement from fall semester to spring in both math and reading.”
A Food Service Indicator Report was presented by Director of Food and Nutrition for ISD 318 Polly Podpeskar, R.D, L.D.
“Thank you for supporting our school’s meals and nutrition efforts to provide students with the best school meals possible,” said Podeskar. “And thank you also for recognizing what an important part nutrition plays in the daily lives of the students.”
According to her report, the Food and Nutrition program operates with a 1.725 million dollar budget with funding coming from local, state, and federal dollars. The program made many shifts this year with COVID-19.
“None of us thought we would be planning meals around an ever-changing schedule and virus, but we did,” said Podeskar. “We are glad to do it and we are doing a really good job of doing it.”
Food and nutrition staff were asked this year to follow all of the district restrictions in regards to COVID-19 and did a great job at finding creative ways to make things work.
“Nobody passed COVID on as a co-worker in the kitchen to another co-worker, and we are really pleased with that because it is a highly contagious virus and thumbs up to the staff for really hunkering down and figuring out ways to follow the rules and be safe,” Podeskar stated.
With the start of the 2020-21 school year, the district moved from the National School Breakfast and Lunch program to the Summer Food Service Program. With this transition, all school breakfast and lunch meals would be served to all students free of charge regardless of their ability to pay. Podeskar’s report indicated that the funding came from federal reimbursements and through a USDA waiver.
“I can say that because we used that waiver that there are no food insecurities during the school day for any of the Bigfork and Grand Rapids students,” stated Podeskar.
It’s important to note that School Meal Benefits applications are still available to families. The applications are sent out in August to all households, are available online through the district’s website, offered at student orientation, school kick-off events, conferences, as well as mailed to individuals throughout the school year. All of the applications are processed by the Food and Nutrition secretary. Podeskar emphasized the importance of these applications.
“The important Free and Reduced data is used to draw funding for purposes in addition to Food and Nutrition program reimbursements,” according to Podeskar’s report. “Compensatory aide and the Title Programs rely on free and Reduced data to determine the level of federal funding.”
Board members also took action on the following items:
Approved minutes of the April 19, 2021 regular school board meeting.
Approved a resolution to accept donations and gifts for January, February, and March 2021.
Approved Varsity Head Coach spring annual contracts for 2020-21.
Approved 2020-21 Secretary Retirement Severance Compensation memorandum of understanding (MOU).
Accepted the second readings and approved the following policies: 404 Employment Background Checks; 406 Public and Private Personnel Data; 407 Employee Right to Know - Exposure to Hazardous Substances; 409 Employee Publications, Instructional Materials, Inventions, and Creations; and 414 Mandated Report of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse (annual review policy).
Board members approved the meeting’s consent agenda with the following staffing changes: Mary Anderson, ESP Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant (COTA) retirement; Melissa Bildeaux, Secretary resignation; Elizabeth Cherne, Student Information Services Clerk (Secretary) resignation; Zachariah Edminster, Special Education Teacher replacement hire; Kristi Erdman, Teacher resignation; Adam Giebner, Music Teacher replacement hire; Jane McCartney, Marching Band Advisor Coach resignation; Kaila Wass, AVID Teacher replacement hire; and Kris Watson, Food & Nutrition Driver retirement.
