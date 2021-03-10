The ISD 318 school board met Monday, March 8 and heard from Director of Itaskin Education Center (IEC) and School District #318 Special Educational Services Anna Lloyd who provided board members with an update on IEC.
IEC is located in the ITASKIN Education Center which is owned by North Homes Inc. Students are able to earn academic clock hours that are then sent to their home school district when they are discharged. Currently, there are 38 students, a lower amount than the typical 55-60 students according to Lloyd. She explained that this is due to the discontinuation of the Secure program through North Homes and the Department of Corrections and COVID-19 regulations.
“Per COVID, Both myself, the staff at IEC and North Homes all really have a goal to keep the students in-person as much as we could this year because students that attend at IEC are at extreme risk for educational barriers,” Lloyd said.
The IEC staff is also preparing for North Homes to shift their main facility to a psychiatric treatment facility. In this process they have created an educational plan for the Minnesota Department of Education to address the overall schedule, course offerings, improving student testing measures and providing positive behavioral support systems.
“The psychiatric residential treatment facilities are very needed in Minnesota,” Lloyd stated. “They are kind of the bridge between residential treatment and hospitalization. So short-term hospitalization.”
Board members also took action of the following items:
• Approved the minutes of February 16, 2021 regular School Board meeting
• Approved permission to post a 1.0 full-time deaf/hard of Hearing special education teacher.
• Accepted the second readings and approved the following policies: 419 Tobacco-Free Environment; Possession and Use of Tobacco, Tobacco-Related Devices, and Electronic Delivery Devices; Vaping Awareness and Prevention Instruction; 523 Policies Incorporated by Reference; 535 Service Animals in Schools; 535 Approval Request Form For Use of a Service Animal; 607 Organization of Grade Levels; and 808 COVID-19 Face Covering Policy.
• Board members approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Debra Dorscher, Bus Driver resignation; Brian Gandy, Lacrosse Coach resignation; Heather Grosse, Bus Driver replacement hire; and Amy O’Shea, Indian Education Cultural Advocate resignation.
