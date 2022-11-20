The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met for a regular meeting Tuesday, November 15. Board members heard updates about school resource officers, the Alternative Learning Center (ALC), and a number of district facility projects. Additionally, the board certified the recent midterm election results for the board. 

Board members approved the resolution certifying the results of the November 8, 2022 election. The following board members were re-elected to their seats for four-year terms: Mark Schroeder (6,700 votes), Malissa Bahr (5,493 votes) and David Marty (4,915 votes.) There were 114 write-in votes. 


