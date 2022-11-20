The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met for a regular meeting Tuesday, November 15. Board members heard updates about school resource officers, the Alternative Learning Center (ALC), and a number of district facility projects. Additionally, the board certified the recent midterm election results for the board.
Board members approved the resolution certifying the results of the November 8, 2022 election. The following board members were re-elected to their seats for four-year terms: Mark Schroeder (6,700 votes), Malissa Bahr (5,493 votes) and David Marty (4,915 votes.) There were 114 write-in votes.
District Facilities
Sean Lewis, ICS Senior Project Manager, provided an update on district facility projects including the Grand Rapids High School (GRHS), Bigfork School and Southwest School.
Bid results came in this week for the GRHS project. A total of 9 bids were received for four different work scopes. Lewis shared that with the base bids, they are $1,292,000 over the construction budget. There are a few options they will be looking into to mitigate the issue including additional funding, rejecting the bids/redesigning the project/rebidding, value engineering/reduce project scope, or a hybrid of value engineering/additional funding.
“The fact of the matter is, inflation definitely hit this project too unfortunately,” said Lewis. “A lot of what we’ve seen for mechanical projects is inflation and cost increases that are hard to believe, frankly. It’s to the point of doubling or tripling so we have these results. In the meantime, we are working through with the facilities steering committee options to look at going forward.”
The board approved the Southwest School design development. The ALC will be moving into the former elementary school building. Additionally, the district will be vacating the Administration Building and will move those offices into the Southwest School building as well.
“This is a part of a bigger plan of reducing our footprint,” noted board member Pat Medure.
Medure added the district spends between $70,000-80,000 a year to lease the current space for the ALC.
Lewis shared that they are on track for the Southwest School construction budget. Part of the original budget factored in a 9% cost escalation in the case of inflation, which Lewis said has been necessary to have.
“Kudos to the design team, to Mr. Grose, and to the Facility Steering Committee and staff, because we worked really hard to scale that back to get it within budget,” said Lewis. “And we are feeling a lot more comfortable that we’re on track with where we are at now.”
Construction documents for the Southwest School will be ready by the next board meeting and bidding will take place after that.
Other business
Reif Performing Arts Center Executive Director Shantel Dow and Board Chair Myrna Peterson spoke to the school board about the partnership the district has with the Reif. There are many events taking place at the Reif during November and December. The school district is a big part of these events such as activities meetings, choir and band concerts, piano lessons and recitals, Reif dance lessons, and more.
ISD 318 School Resource Officers Micki Norris and Troy Scott provided an update to the board on their work within the schools.
Andy Forbort provided an update on the ALC.
The ISD 318 also took action on the following agenda items:
Approved the minutes of October 24, 2022 regular meeting.
Approved the October 2022 claims totalling $5,485,228.59.
Approved a resolution authorizing issuance of Certificates of Election and directing School District Clerk to perform other election related duties.
Nominated Pat Medure to the Range Association of Municipalities & Schools (RAMS) Board of Directors.\
Designated Superintendent Matt Grose as Local Education Agency (LEA) representative.
Accepted the second reading and approved the following policies: 524 Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy; and 606 Instructional Materials.
The meeting’s consent agenda was also approved with the following staffing changes: Grace Groshong, Student Advocate termination; Steven Haase, Custodian replacement hire; Gary Koster, Custodian resignation; Paul Marchetti, Boys Swim Coach replacement hire; and Presley Palkki, Custodian resignation.
The next ISD 318 school board regular meeting will be on December 5, 2022 in the Admin Board Room. The Truth in Taxation hearing will be held prior to the regular meeting at 6 p.m.
