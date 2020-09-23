The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met Monday, Sept. 21 for a regular session meeting. Board members addressed the upcoming levy, one of the district’s largest sources of funding.
ISD 318 Business Manager Kara Lundin brought a motion to the board to approve the preliminary 2020 payable 2021 levy at the maximum amount allowed at this time. According to Lundin’s report, the local levy is the ISD 318’s second-largest source of revenue, after state per-pupil funding.
“This is a practice that is done every year,” Lundin explained. “We ask you to maximize the levy and approve it. We can always decrease it, we can’t increase it.”
Board members voted to approve the preliminary levy. A Truth in Taxation meeting will be held for the public Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Public testimony will be allowed. The final levy and current year budget will be discussed at this meeting as well.
“As a school board, it’s important that we have the most flexibility moving forward,” stated ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose said to board members. “Your action tonight will do that for us.”
The meeting’s consent agenda was approved with the following staffing changes: Teresa Domagall, ESP Nurse retirement (23 years of service); Rachel Edmonson, Temporary Assistant Junior High Cross Country Coach hire; Rebecca Rasner, ESP replacement hire; Benjamin Simula, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach replacement hire; and Michael Vroman, Bus Driver resignation.
Board members took action on the following agenda items:
Approved minutes of 9/8/20 School Board meeting.
Approved August 2020 claims in the amount of $9,780,495.31.
Granted permission to add temporary ConnectEd teacher support at Grand Rapids High School.
Granted permission to add temporary an elementary technology coach.
Approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between ISD 318 and EdMN Local 1314 (teacher unit).
Approved a COVID-19 Pandemic District Sponsored Sick Leave Bank procedure.
Approved a 2020-21 COVID-19 Sick Leave Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for all school district employees.
Approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between ISD 318 and EdMN Local 1314 (teacher unit) regarding coaching pay.
Accepted the first reading of policy 522 Title IX Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process and accompanying reporting form; policy 413 Harassment and Violence and accompanying reporting form; first reading of policy 422 Policies Incorporated by Reference; and policy 208 Development, Adoption Implementation of Policies.
Accepted the second reading and approved policy 808 COVID-19 Face Covering Policy.
Upcoming Meetings
District Staff Development, Sept. 22 at 3:30 p.m. via Google Meets.
School Board Workshop, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. via Teleconference and in Admin Board Room.
Fringe Benefits Committee, Oct. 16 at 3:45 p.m. in the Admin Board Room.
Policy Review Committee, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. in Admin Room 117.
IASC Board, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at the ISD 318 Deer River Schools.
Public Hearing for Closing Forest Lake Elementary Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. via Teleconference and in the Admin Board Room.
School Board Open Forum, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. via Teleconference and in the Admin Board Room.
School Board Regular Meeting, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. via Teleconference and in the Admin Board Room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.