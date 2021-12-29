The ISD 318 school board held its last regular meeting of 2021 on the evening of Monday, Dec. 20. The meeting kicked off with a recognition of the Grand Rapids High School volleyball and football teams.
The board approved the final 2021 payable 2022 levy in the amount of $14,633,086.55, which is a 7.1 percent increase or $977,742.93. Those in the school district will see a significant reduction on their taxes from the school district in comparison to what stated on their estimated tax amounts.
The school board heard and approved a principal report from Principal of Itaskin Education Center (IEC) Clayton Lindner. IEC is a care and treatment facility, owned and operated by North Homes Children and Family Services, in Grand Rapids. The facility provides education to students who are receiving services from North Homes as they are within the district boundaries. Majority of the students are originally from other school districts in Minnesota.
“There is a 35-day evaluation program, stabilization unit, intensive residential, and a long term residential treatment program that are provided at two sites right next to each other,” said Lindner.
The building has six teachers, five ESPs, one principal and one secretary. They are also supported by the Special Education (SPED) director and one SPED coordinator. All teachers are qualified special education teachers as 72% of students receive special education services. Currently there are 38 students enrolled, which is lower than IEC’s usual 55-60 students. One factor related to the enrollment of the school is North Homes’ challenges with staffing.
“So that impacts our education side of it when they can’t provide staff to bring more kids into the treatment programs,” Lindner explained.
Students at IEC are taught all of the core subjects, as well as other elective courses. Top priorities for the school have been to switch to Star Testing, a program to track student benchmarks and progress monitoring. This program is also used in the Grand Rapids High School and area elementary schools. Adding the use of iPads has also been a focus, as well as switching over the school district’s network rather than North Homes for a more secure system. Finally, IEC has been focusing on creating consistent positive behavioral support systems in all classrooms and working to continue collaboration with North Homes.
A resolution was approved establishing combined polling places for special elections. The number of combined polling places will be reduced from 13 to 8 for future special elections in the coming year. This does not affect general elections.
“A special note of thanks and appreciation to Matt and Julie for putting this together for reducing the number of polling places from 13 to 8,” stated David Marty, school board member. “Special elections are very costly for us and this strategy will actually make a huge dent in any potential situation we may run into.”
Bud Schneider, Board Chair of the Reif Performing Arts Center gave an update on the facility for the board
In other business, the board took action on the following items:
Approved the minutes of December 6 World’s Best Workforce special meeting.
Approve minutes of December 6 Truth in Taxation special meeting.
Approve minutes of December 6 regular school board meeting.
Approve minutes of December 13 special school board meeting.
Approve November 2021 claims in the amount of $5,693,223.59.
Approved the meeting’s consent agenda, which included the resignation of Susan Akre, Director of Teaching and Learning.
Approved an early retirement incentive MOU with the teacher unit.
Approved consideration of alternative insurance options through the bid process.
Adopted a resolution in support of the congressional IDEA Full Funding Act.
Accepted the second reading and approved the following policies: 102 Equal Educational Opportunity; 406 Public and Private Personnel Data; 413 Harassment and Violence; 802.1 Authorized Use of School Owned Materials and Equipment.
Approved a resolution to expel student “GR X1-21-22.”
