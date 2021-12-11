The ISD 318 school board met for a regular meeting Monday, Dec. 6 following the Truth in Taxation hearing.
School board members heard a number of reports and presentations during the regular meeting session. Starting things off was a presentation about Robert J. Elkington Middle School student trip to Washington D.C.
The board was happy to recognize the Grand Rapids High School Swim and Dive Team which placed 11th overall at state competition.
GRHS Choir Director Adam Giebner came to the board a request to approve the GRHS choir trip to Chicago for April 7-10, 2022. Students will take a Coach bus down to Chicago where they will participate in educational workshops, perform at various locations, and see professional performances. Giebner shared that he has been working with an experienced travel company to assist in planning the trip.
“As I am in my first year as a teacher, there are many aspects to this process that are new to me. I have been on plenty of choir tours myself as a singer, but not the sole planner,” Giener said. “To make sure I did not overlook anything when it comes to transportation, safety or regulations, I enlisted the help of a musical tour company—Bright Sparks—which is a subsidiary of the travel agency WorldStrides. They have experience planning educational trips all around the world and they have been helping me every step of the way.”
For the past three years, choir trips for GRHS have been cancelled due to blizzards and COVID-19. Giebner said it was important to him to give this opportunity to students, particularly the upperclassmen who have been missing out these past years. With the past history of cancelled trips, and continued COVID uncertainty, there is an option for parents to opt into an insurance policy. If the trip is cancelled, 100% of funds would be returned. Additionally, for those struggling, there are payment plans available to set up.
There are 44 students signed up for the trip so far and sign up will remain open until next Friday, Dec. 17.
The school board voted in favor of approving the request.
Next, West Rapids Elementary School Principal Sean Martinson gave an overview of happenings at the school in a principal’s report for the board.
The board was then presented with the 2020-21 audit report put together by Wipfli LLP. The district received a clean statement on its basic financial statements. There were no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses found with compliance with federal or state programs. There was a significant deficiency found with bank reconciliations not being performed in a timely manner. However, this is a significant improvement from last year when it was found to be a material weakness.
The district’s budget had estimated the general fund to be operating at a loss of $3,066,000. The actual amount came out to be a loss of $2,173,788.
The board accepted the report.
Anne Campbell, activities director of GRHS, presented an Activities Indicator Report. Others who contributed to the report include Administrative Assistant Pat Webber and Gigi Pehrson, RJEMS Athletic Director Nate Lidner, and Bigfork Activities Director Heather Lovdahl. The programs in ISD 318 include GRHS, Bigfork and Robert J. Elkington Middle School.
For the 2020-21 school year, there were a total of 1,702 students participating in activities throughout the district. Campbell highlighted some signs of success in those who participated. GRHS had over 600 students participating in activity with a cumulative GPA of 3.3. In Bigfork, over 50% of athletes had a GPA of over 3.0.
Some challenges over the past year have included managing COVID-19 protocols, mental health concerns of students, and finding both officials and game workers. There were also challenges with the budget—although expenditures did decrease because of limited schedules—where the general fund had to make up for much of the activity program’s costs.
“Here’s the good news. Already this fall, our business manager gave me these numbers, these are really good. Right now our expenses are $360,000. We brought in $212,000 already,” said Campbell. “So I think, a year from now, the story will be a lot different.”
Attention was also given to Campbell as she wrote an article about the ISD 318 Captains Council, a leadership group made up of captains from each activity, which was recently published in a magazine from the National Athletic Directors Association.
“In conclusion, we are an education-based co-curricular program. We’re an extension of the classroom. We emphasize human-growth and development. We reward effort, not just winning. We focus on the process then the outcome. We focus on the student first, the athlete second.”
Sean Lewis with ISC Consulting, gave an update on district facilities projects.
In other business, the board took action on the following meeting items:
• Approved the minutes of the November 16, 2021 regular school board meeting
• Approved the 2021-2023 Teacher contract.
• Approved a resolution to accept donations and gifts for July, August, September 2021
• Accepted the first reading of the following policies: 102 Equal Educational Opportunity; 406 Public and Private Personnel Data; 413 Harassment and Violence; 802.1 Authorized Use of School Owned Materials and Equipment.
• Rescinded policy 802.2 Facility Development.
The board also approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including the following staffing changes: Dylan Annette, Indian Education replacement hire; Jessica Ault, Food & Nutrition replacement hire; Learon Berglund, Food & Nutrition replacement hire; Jessi Bloom, Indian Education resignation; Debbie Carlson, Food & Nutrition replacement hire; Gail Clark, ESP retirement; Dorree Madison, ESP retirement; James Melton, Custodian resignation; Michelle Nelson, Dive Coach replacement hire; Heather O’Gorman, Food & Nutrition resignation; Linda Peterson, Teacher retirement; Samantha Peterson, Indian Education replacement hire; Heather Reinarz, ESP resignation; Jessica Setness, Communications Coordinator resignation; Angela Sievert, Food & Nutrition replacement hire; April Theisen, Food & Nutrition resignation; and Cassie Vernig, Indian Education resignation.
