The ISD 318 school board met for a regular meeting on the evening of Monday, April 4.
Anna Johnson, Safe Routes to School Coordinator, spoke to the board about a resolution to accept the Safe Routes to School Boost Grant. The grant is provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and no local match funding is required.
“Safe Routes to school is about encouraging students to walk or bike to school just to get some more physical activity in their day,” said Johnson.
Johnson explained that the grant would provide funds for more equipment, educational videos and books, speed feedback signs, extra bike racks for schools that need them, and balance bikes.
Board Chair Malissa Bahr asked how many kids walk or bike to school in the district.
Johnson shared that about 6% of students walk or bike to school according to an assessment done in 2021.
The grant was awarded for $23,000 and will be given either in May or July. The board voted to accept the grant.
High school students will soon have the opportunity to have their voice heard at school board meetings as a student representative. The board adopted policy 202.1 Student Representative on School Board at Monday’s meeting.
“This is something that the board has been working on for quite some time,” said Superintendent Matt Grose.
The purpose of the policy is to define in more detail how a student representative will be selected; their rights and responsibilities; expectations of the students; and benefits for the students. Grose stated they will begin working on getting word out to high school students about the opportunity right away.
“The School Board values and recognizes the importance of student voice in the governance of the school district and to encourage student engagement as leaders in our school community,” as stated in the board report. “The School Board values student citizenship and wishes to encourage student involvement and promote a communications link between the school board and the students of District 318.”
Principal Sean Martinson of West Rapids Elementary also provided an update about the elementary school.
The school board also took action on the following agenda items:
• Approved District’s financial audit firm for fiscal year 2022, 2023, and 2024. The accounting firm BerganKDV came in with the lowest bid and was selected by the board.
•Approved a resolution to expel student “GR X2-21-22” for a period of twelve months.
•Approved minutes of the March 21, 2022 regular school board meeting.
•Approved the March 2022 claims in the amount of $6,178,940.64.
• The school board approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Rebecca Jones, Custodian resignation; Jason Milroy, Mechanic resignation; Rian Ploof, Custodian resignation; Cara Podominick, Custodian resignation; Matthew Sandys, Boys Track and Field Coach replacement hire; and Dale Wilkening, Master Electrician resignation.
• Board members shared updates from various meetings and events they had attended in the past weeks. Superintendent Grose also provided a few updates and recognized Clayton Lindner, assistant principal of West Rapids Elementary School, for being awarded the 2022 MESPA Division Leadership Achievement Award for MESPA’s Northeast Division.
The next school board open forum/work session will be April 19 at 6 p.m. with a regular board meeting following at 6:30 p.m. in the Admin Board Room.
