At the ISD 318 School Board Meeting on Monday, June 21, the Board accepted the resignation of Sue Zeige. Sue will be moving to Detroit Lakes to be closer to her family.
“Sue has served the students and community of ISD 318 as both a teacher and as a Board Member. We will miss her expertise and her passion for education,” said Superintendent Matt Grose. Zeige has served as a 318 School Board Member for over 19 years.
First elected to the Board in 1991, Zeige has also served the community as the Mayor of Grand Rapids. “Sue has worked tirelessly to better our community,” said ISD 318 Board Chair Malissa Bahr. “She also spent time at ISD 318 as a guest staff member. We are so grateful for all she has done for the children in our district.”
To fill the empty seat, the district will hold a special election on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Until that time, an Interim Board Member will be appointed to fill the position. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, July 4, 2021. The interim member will be appointed at the Regular Board Meeting on July 19. A complete timeline along with details on how to apply are available on the school district website at isd318.org.
There will be no interruption to district activities during the transition period. Questions about the process may be directed to the Superintendent’s Office by calling 218-327-5704.
