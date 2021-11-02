IRA Civic Center Polling Station

Shannon Bruley (left) and Lee Nowling gather their ballots to vote in the ISD 318 Special Election at the IRA Civic Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2. 

 Ben Karkela

The ISD 318 school district’s special election to fill one vacancy on the school board wrapped up as voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes for either Scotty Puglisi or Mark Schroeder. 

While early voting began on Sept. 17, the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. 

Puglisi and Schroeder ran on contrasting platforms. Schroeder emphasized his experience in public education. In 32 years he worked as principal of both Grand Rapids High School and Bigfork school, as well as being a physics and biology teacher. 

“My background in public education has given me broad experience in school finance and curriculum matters,” stated Schroeder. “I believe my experience and training qualify me to serve as a school board member.”

Puglisi, parent to three children in the school district, highlighted her focus on advocating for parents to have a “hand-on approach with their children’s education.” 

Puglisi has a degree in elementary education, as well. 

“I am a great candidate because I am invested in our community, our schools and churches and most importantly, the people,” Puglisi said.

The top priorities of each candidate also differed. Puglisi stated she would focus on improving transparency between the school board and parents, as well as eliminating COVID-19 mandates in schools for both students and teachers. Schroeder’s priorities included keeping students healthy and in school; having a balanced budget; mental health support for students; academic achievement and programs; and solving staffing issues. 

Polling locations can be found at  ttps://www.isd318.org/Page/558. Get up to date election results from the Grand Rapids Herald-Review by visiting grandrapidsmn.com Wednesday, Nov. 3.

