In the midst of dealing with the challenges of the last two years, Independent School District (ISD) 318 has been thinking about its future. Getting input from staff, students, and the community is a big part of that. The school district has a survey currently open which asks the community how it thinks the district is doing and if that aligns with community expectations.
“Taking a few minutes to complete this important survey will help shape the future of our school district as well as help us identify what the experience of our learners will look like,” Superintendent of ISD 318 Matt Grose stated. “While the pandemic has been challenging for all of us, we would encourage survey participants to think past the pandemic and the challenges of right now and focus on education in the future.”
The survey asks community members about skills and attributes addressed in ISD 318, and for their thoughts on a potential proposed tax increase for school operating funds.
The easiest place to access the survey is via a link on the school district’s homepage at www.isd318.org. Links will be available on the district’s Facebook page and other electronic communication to parents. Paper copies can also be requested by calling the district office at 327-5704.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.