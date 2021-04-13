School board recognizes GRHS girls’ basketball team
The ISD 318 School Board welcomed the Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) girls’ basketball team to its regular meeting Tuesday, April 6 to recognize the student athletes for making it to the state-level competition this spring and winning the section 3A championship.
“Just a remarkable group of student athletes that represent 318 with excellence and pride on the court, in the classroom, and in our community. So very proud of these young ladies and our coaches,” GRHS Activities Director Anne Campbell commented.
Campbell presented Head Coach Kris Hamling with their trophy for making it to State at the meeting. The team is primarily made up of ninth and tenth grade students, with one senior on the team, Captain Jenny Bowman.
“As such a young team, no one was expecting this out of us, but we worked really hard,” said Bowman. “I couldn’t be more proud to have this be my last season.”
Hamling was recognized as section coach of the year and Varsity Assistant Coach Richard Kane was named section assistant coach of the year. Hamling thanked all of her assistant coaches—Kane, Eric Blair and Kelly Hanson. She also noted the team received a silver academic award for a GPA average of about 3.7 on the team.
GRHS Principal Matt Dass was not able to make it to the meeting, but provided a prerecorded update for the board. Assistant Principal of GRHS Darrin Hofstad was present to answer questions and provided an update on prom and graduation.
"Graduation is gonna look a lot more normal, certainly this year,” said Hofstad. “We do plan on utilizing our new stadium, the new field. The outdoor aspect is gonna allow us to bring in a lot more people.”
Graduation for GRHS will be May 28 at 7 p.m. and Bigforks High School graduation will be May 29 at 2 p.m.
A date for prom has been set, as well, for May 14. This will be an event for seniors only. Prom is set to take place in the school’s gymnasium and dancing will be allowed, as noted by Hofstad. He added that details for a Grand March are still being worked on and are not finalized.
Other business
The school board approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Scott Bachmann, Boys Basketball Coach resignation; Lynnea Schmitz, Teacher resignation; Betsy Sween, Teacher resignation; Megan Severson, Community Education - Safe Routes to School Coordinator resignation; and Anna Johnson, Community Education - Safe Routes to School Coordinator replacement hire.
Board members also took action on the following items:
Approved Teacher Unit Personal Leave Compensation MOU 2020-21.
Approved a resolution relating to probationary teacher non-renewal.
Accepted the second reading and approved policy 901 Community Education.
Approve the minutes of the March 22, 2021 regular school board meeting.
