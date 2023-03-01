When it comes to literacy instruction at our local schools, recent curriculum changes and structures in Independent School District (ISD) 318 have been showing dramatic improvements in K-5 reading proficiency. This is according to Jen Sjodin, the Multi-Tier System of Supports, and Gifted and Talented Coordinator for ISD 318, along with Ryan Debay, the Teaching and Learning Director for ISD 318.
They continued to explain that in 2017, a slow and gradual declining shift in reading proficiency began to show within the district, while universal screeners were showing a similar outcome. At this point, as a district, far too many students were failing to demonstrate basic reading proficiency and have been over time. In the same year, ISD 318 had already begun sending teachers to a specialized literacy instruction course to train their teachers in Orton-Gillingham, or OG.
According to the website for the Institute of Multi-sensory Education, Orton-Gillingham has “long been associated with dyslexia,” but insists that OG is an effective approach to literacy for all students. OG helps teach literacy using a systematic, structured, multi-sensory approach that is based on the science of reading.
In 2017, seven teachers from ISD 318 were trained to teach literacy using OG in their classrooms. The feedback to the district was incredibly positive. Five more attended the training in 2018, and two more in 2019.
There was now a collective “buzz” from the teachers, administrators, all the way up to principals and superintendents who were ready to commit to adopting Orton-Gillingham as the primary instructional tool for literacy, throughout ISD 318. Step one was to have all k-2 teachers trained in OG and in 2022, 27 remaining classroom teachers, special education teachers, and principals all attended more than 30 hours of OG training, unpaid.
The support and commitment has come from every level of the district.
“Superintendent Matt Grose has been highly committed. He has been very involved an committed,” says Debay. “Our school board and superintendent has been behind us every step of the way in our journey,” added Sjodin.
“OG offered a potential solution, based on the science of reading,” says Sjodin and Debay. It offered a systematic, explicit, and foundational approach to literacy, phonemic awareness, phonics instruction, and more. It provided the scope and sequence for this work.”
What does OG look like in a classroom? “It is comprehensive,” says Sjodin. OG is a multi-sensory approach that zeros in on a specific student’s needs. With strong OG instruction, virtually all students can be strong readers.” According to the website, it blends visual and auditory drills, builds vocabulary, and improves fluency, among other specific components of this program. This curriculum approach provides consistent feedback, assessment and interaction between student and teacher.
And now, three years into the adoption of this framework, 86% of teachers are using OG as their primary literacy instruction.
“A lot has been asked of our teachers and they are dug in and committed,” says Debay and Sjodin. “They have embraced literacy instruction with a sense of urgency and despite Covid-19, they have made significant gains, and have doubled down on early literacy.”
Both Sjodin and Debay are adamant that the teachers in ISD 318 are the reason behind the dramatically improved literacy proficiency shown in the last three years since embracing the science of reading, mastering foundational skills, increased rigor, and OG. “They have done the work, produced results, been patient…they have been phenomenal.” “Professional development and supports will be provided as our teachers continue to implement OG and the science of reading.” explains Sjodin.
In fact, in three years since embracing the science of reading and embracing multi-tiered systems of supports, the level of literacy proficiency has risen an average of 16% for grades K-5, from winter of 2021 until the winter of 2023. And additionally, from 2021-2022 at each grade level, students at high-risk in literacy proficiency, has been reduced throughout the district. A significant improvement each year has been measurable, and the testimony provided by the teachers was all positive: One teacher described OG as “the explicit and sequential phonics piece that my literacy instruction was missing prior. It is truly amazing what my kindergartners can do and the confidence they have from the knowledge they have gained in our OG lessons.”
A 20-year teacher admits: “I finally have the tools.”
Another teacher had this to say: “My students were struggling to be independent readers and disengaging during instructional time. Orton-Gillingham taught me how to bring in multi-sensory elements into my lessons that were also engaging, motivating, and easily differentiated.”
And despite the welcomed and dramatic increase in literacy proficiency, Debay says, “We still have work to do. Our work is still in its infancy.”
The Minnesota Department of Education has established state-wide goals for academic achievement. In those goals a reading achievement rate of 90% with no student group below 85%.
“Our teachers are not building readers to take a test,” explains Sjodin. “We are building skilled readers for life.”
