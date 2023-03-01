When it comes to literacy instruction at our local schools, recent curriculum changes and structures in Independent School District (ISD) 318 have been showing dramatic improvements in K-5 reading proficiency. This is according to Jen Sjodin, the Multi-Tier System of Supports, and Gifted and Talented Coordinator for ISD 318, along with Ryan Debay, the Teaching and Learning Director for ISD 318.

They continued to explain that in 2017, a slow and gradual declining shift in reading proficiency began to show within the district, while universal screeners were showing a similar outcome. At this point, as a district, far too many students were failing to demonstrate basic reading proficiency and have been over time. In the same year, ISD 318 had already begun sending teachers to a specialized literacy instruction course to train their teachers in Orton-Gillingham, or OG.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments