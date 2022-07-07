The ISD 318 school district commissioned unTapped, LLC to facilitate a community engagement process including one-on-one interviews, focus groups, ideation sessions, and online surveys.
According to the ISD 318 Community Engagement Report 2022: “Stakeholder groups included ISD 318 faculty and administrators; students in 8th-12th grades; graduates of Grand Rapids and Bigfork schools from the past ten years; Black, Indigenous and People of Color community members; leaders and managers from for-profit, non-profit and public sector organizations; parents of children in the ISD 318 schools; and people living in the school district’s service area without any current connections or involvement with the schools.”
The online survey sent out received 830 responses. ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose shared some reflections on the results of this process.
Q: What stood out to you from the survey results?
A: A few things stood out to me. First, our community overwhelmingly thinks we are doing a good, very good, or excellent job. That is important and validating to our staff, especially given the challenges of the last couple years. Second, there are things we are doing as a school district that our community does not know about. For instance, there were many people who indicated that they wished we were teaching financial literacy in the high school, when we are one of the few school districts that not only do this, but we require a course in financial literacy to graduate. Finally, it is clear there are some specific areas in which the district can improve, including addressing disparities for students.
Q: Was there anything that surprised you?
A: It is always interesting to hear that there are those who wish you were doing things that are already happening, illustrating the importance of communication. Many times in schools we get busy doing great things and don’t take the time to let people know about them. Another example is hands-on learning, especially in the trades, that was expressed as a need, when our high schools are doing more in this area than we have in many years in terms of alignment with business and industry, internships, and certifications for high school students. We need to tell our community about the great opportunities for students that we are currently offering and developing.
Q: What are some clear ways that the school district will use this information gathered from the survey in the future?
A: Now that the report is final, a small team has already been meeting to make meaning of the information and identify some strategic directions that the district will commit to. Once these directions are developed, specific goals and actions will be developed in these areas at the district and individual school levels. Communicating this plan, the directions, and action steps both internally and externally will be an important part of the process.
Q: Do you think conducting this survey will benefit the school district (teachers, staff, students)?
A: The information gleaned from the survey has provided clarity to a number of issues that the school district can address and improve, which will benefit our students, staff, and community.
Q: I noticed that one question had a really clear response: “Which is more important: teaching students what to think, or teaching students how to think?” with the majority choosing “How to Think.” Why do you think so many people chose this response and how does ISD 318 implement this in its curriculum?
A: Teaching students critical skills and information is important, both in terms of students learning standards and accurate content, but also thinking skills. Critical thinking, problem-solving skills, creativity, and collaboration are all important skills that we can teach and develop, and some of our state standards actually include the ability to read, evaluate, and develop evidence-based decisions and positions. Teaching these skills can happen through modeling curiosity, improving how we ask and answer questions, and developing listening skills.
Q: Is there anything else you would like the community to know about the results of this survey?
A: First, this community feedback involved not only a survey, but numerous focus groups, interviews, and other intentional methods of soliciting information from whole groups and specific communities, including parents, staff, current and former students, and representatives from our Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) community, as well as people from different communities geographically. Second, we are very grateful for all of those that engaged with the work. Finally, the district is committed to working to address areas identified for improvement, even if the work takes a while.
