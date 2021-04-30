Come join ISD 318 Indian Education department at the East Elementary cafeteria for a light dinner and budget information regarding Indian Education funding Monday, May 10, 2021 at 6 p.m. 

Please RSVP to Jessica at 218-327-5880 ext. 41973 or jbobrowski@isd318.org

