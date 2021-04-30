Come join ISD 318 Indian Education department at the East Elementary cafeteria for a light dinner and budget information regarding Indian Education funding Monday, May 10, 2021 at 6 p.m.
Please RSVP to Jessica at 218-327-5880 ext. 41973 or jbobrowski@isd318.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.