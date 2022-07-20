The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met for an open forum and regular meeting on Monday, July 18.
The school board approved the withdrawal from Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium (ARCC) to transition to Skyward for business software systems. This move was previously discussed at the last school board workshop. The primary reason cited for this switch was financial.
“With moving from Smart Finance ARCC to Skyward, the difference in cost is well over 150,000 dollars a year,” said ISD 318 Business Manager Kara Lundin. “What we lose with that, is that we lose their awesome customer service. But for the district and our overall financial health, I think this is a good move.” Kara Lundin
The administrative report explained that the 318 school district did meet with ARCC to ask for a rate reduction, but ARCC was unable to reduce costs enough to work with the district’s budget goals. Board member David Marty asked Lundin to explain for the community what the Skyward program is.
“It’s our accounting software. In Minnesota, we have a ridiculous amount of codes that we need to track to be in compliance with state statute. This software is set up to help us with that,” said Lundin. “We run all our purchase orders, our payroll, everything like that through it and it’s going to allow us to move to paperless a lot quicker.”
Board member Pat Medure commended those who worked to implement the change as they found another way to cut costs for the district. He also challenged the administration to continue to look for cost-saving measures.
“I know it’s easy to say this is the way we’ve been doing it, and I think we need to pause right now and look at every place we can,” said Medure. “And if possible, we can shop locally. Buy whatever services or goods we can locally. I think that helps our business community and our partnership we have with the community as a whole.”
Superintendent Matt Grose reiterated that the move away from ARCC is purely financial.
“Our experience with ARCC has been positive consistently,” said Grose. “This is in no way reflective of the services we’ve received from them. Great organization. Great leadership. But like Pat said, we made a commitment to the community to our staff that we would look everywhere and to stay out of the classroom if we could. That’s one of our goals in our reductions.”
Board Chair Malissa Bahr noted that these cost-saving actions will make an impact going forward.
“This does save one or two positions down the road so thank you,” said Bahr.
The board then approved the Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium (ARCC) partial-year services contract and invoice. This six-month contract will allow enough time for Skyward to complete the transition of five-years of data from ARCC. Lastly, the board also approved the contract with Skyward. Skyward will begin implementation in July 2022 and will go-live with the district in January 2023.
Other business
Board members also heard from the Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) boys track team coach, Matthew Sandys. Sandys led the team to a section championship this year, the first in GRHS school history.
“It was a whole team effort that did that. Everyone stepped up. Everyone came together,” said Sandys. “No one really thought we had a shot at winning the section title after conference and True team, but that whole team came together and had an amazing performance. Just blessed to be a part of this team.
Principal Darrin Hofstad gave an update on the Grand Rapids High School. He shared that 12 GRHS students were invited to the Global Youth Institute hosted by the World Food Prize Foundation as Borlaug Scholars.
“Students research and present on global challenges related to hunger and food insecurities,” said Hofstand.
Only 200 students nationwide are selected for the honor, shared Hofstad. The last record set for the number of GRHS students selected for the honor was four students.
Hofstad also shared that many of the staff at GRHS are spending their summers working on professional development opportunities.
Lundin gave a brief school district financial update for the board.
In other business, the school board of ISD 318 took action on the following agenda items:
• Approved minutes of June 16, 2022 Special School Board Meeting.
• Approved June 2022 claims for the amount of $6,329,419.25.
• Approved East Rapids Elementary 10-month Assistant Principal transfer hire, Ryan Siegle.
• Approved teacher request for unpaid leave of absence from Ryan Siegle.
• Approved teacher request for unpaid leave of absence from Angela Berg.
• Approved Resolution awarding the sale of General Obligation School Building Bonds.
• Approved 10-year Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan.
• Approved Resolution for membership in the Minnesota Insurance Scholastic Trust.
• Approved lease agreement with City of Cohasset for Portage Park.
• Approved diesel fuel handling charge bid.
• Approved heating fuel oil handling charge bid.
• Schedule the Canvassing Meeting and appoint two School Board members to the Canvassing Board. The meeting was scheduled for November 15, 2022 with Pat Medure and Ben Hawkins volunteering to be on the canvassing board.
• Approved Resolution for membership in the Minnesota State High School League.
• Approved non-substantive changes to the following policies: 404 Employment Background Checks; and 614 School District Testing Plan and Procedures.
• Approved contract agreement with KOOTASCA Head Start and Early Head Start for collaborative programming.
The board also approved the meetings consent agenda with the following staffing changes: Carissa Anderson, Music Teacher replacement transfer hire; Susan Benjamin, Custodian resignation; Raena Carlisle, ESP retirement; Nancy Hasbargen, ESP resignation; Kacey Hron, Accounting/Business Manager Secretary replacement transfer hire; Presley Palkki, Custodian replacement hire; Megan Pehrson, Middle School Athletic Director replacement hire; additional assignment; Lisa Powell, Bus Driver resignation; and Steven St. Germain, Custodian replacement hire.
The next ISD 318 special meeting will be held August 22, 2022 at 6:30 in the Admin Board Room. An open forum/work session will be held prior to the meeting at 6 p.m.
