The ISD 318 school board heard the results of its annual audit for fiscal year 2021-2022 during a regular meeting on Oct. 24.
Business Manager of ISD 318 Kara Lundin gave a note of thanks before the presentation to the school board, Superintendent Matt Grose, and the business office staff for their contributions to the financial work of the district.
Jackie Knowles, CPA at BerganKDV gave the presentation. BerganKDV provided a clean or unmodified opinion on the District’s financial statements.
“While the audit centered mainly on financial accuracy, the accounting firm was also required to provide opinions on the District’s compliance with Minnesota Legal Compliance, no finding; Government Auditing Standards, one mid-level finding; and a Report on results of a Single Audit performed in accordance with the Uniform Guidance, no findings,” shared Lundin.
The Government Auditing Standards finding is known as, “improper segregation of accounting duties.” The issue is that the district’s main finance person has access and can make edits to the general ledger in the accounting system, while also being responsible for reporting duties of state aid and property tax information.
“Not that we think that it is happening or could happen, but that the risk is there. So we want the board to be aware of that situation, but the district’s response is that the business manager has that access in order to do job duties,” said Knowles.
Board member Pat Medure asked if there were any other concerns brought up with this finding.
“The single audit is a specific audit on federal funds the district has expended,” said Lundin. “The finding related to Government Auditing Standards is a very common finding within Minnesota School Districts. Most districts cannot afford enough staff to adequately segregate its accounting duties. Because of the controls in place, the finding was not elevated to the highest level of concern.”
BerganKDV also went through the audit’s financial analysis of the school district. The district’s enrollment trends show that fiscal year 2021-22 is nearly back at pre-pandemic levels. The general fund was budgeted conservatively at a $2 million loss, but Lundin explained revenues were 0.2% under budget and expenditures were 2.8% under budget. This resulted in an $800,000 loss, compared to the budgeted $2 million loss, out of $59 million in spending.
“The district’s fund balance has been decreasing over the past seven years. However the board approved a balanced budget for the 2022-2023 school year,” said Lundin.
The audit also proves that ISD 318 receives less funds than the average school district in Minnesota over the past four years, according to Lundin.
“The largest difference is in property taxes, where Grand Rapids was lower than both the Average Minnesota District and Districts with 3,000 to 5,000 enrollment due to not having an operating referendum like 70% of the districts in Minnesota,” Lundin explained.
On the bright side, the Food Service and Community Service funds ended in positive operations.
“While every child ate for free in the prior two-school years, the federal government reimbursed the District at a significantly higher level than in normal years,” Lundin stated “This helped offset the rising food costs. The reimbursement rates decrease for the current school year. “
Other business
• Principal Sean Martinson and Assistant Principal Clayton Lindner presented an update on the West Rapids Elementary School.
• Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting provided an update on various facilities projects throughout the district.
• The 2022-23 school board goals were approved by the board. These goals include Strategic Plan, Stewardship of Resources, Partnerships and Collaboration, and Clear and Consistent Communication.
• A five-year vending contract with Viking Coke was approved by the board. The district had previously been contracted with Pepsi and looking to get other bids after that contract expired on June 30, 2022. Requests for Proposals (RFP) were sent out to Pepsi, Coke, Sandstrom and Hazelwood. Sandstrom did not bid due to the scope of the request.
• After reviewing the bids, the decision to award Viking Coke with the contract was made. Part of Viking Coke’s bid includes $3,000 in annual student scholarships.
According to the meeting packet, “In addition to the scholarships and pricing, Viking Coke offers other benefits such as; Powerade for Schools Program (providing funds back to the school as well as marketing), concession signage, coffee and hot chocolate machines for concession stands and it allows the schools to retain all profits from school vending machines (if the District stocks the machines) instead of just a percentage of sales.”
The board also took action on the following agenda items:
Approved the minutes of the October 10, 2022 special meeting and the September 2022 claims in the amount of $6,180,725.95.
Approved ESP request for educational leave of absence from Jessica Tunbridge.
Approved a resolution declaring the official intent of the school district to reimburse expenditures from proceeds of the financing for Bigfork School.
Approved a resolution to submit Minnesota State High School League Form A grant applications for Bigfork High School and Grand Rapids High School.
Authorized Superintendent to sign Assurance of Compliance and verify mandated reporting training.
Schedule 2023 School Board organizational meeting for Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m
Accept first reading of the following policies: 524 Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy; and 606 Instructional Materials.
The next ISD 318 school board open forum/work session will be November 15, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Admin Board Room with a regular meeting to follow at 6:30 p.m.
