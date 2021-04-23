Two local elementary art teachers shared their thoughts on having their students’ work on display at the Reif Performing Art Center this April. The gallery features artwork from students at West and East Rapids Elementary, Cohasset Elementary, Bigfork Elementary, and Robert J. Elkington Middle School. This is the first year art has been offered as a stand-alone subject for elementary students in ISD 318. These art teachers are extremely proud of their students’ pieces and hope the community will take the time to stop in to view the gallery.
Henry Galinski, Art Specialist, East
Rapids Elementary
Q: What projects did the students work on and why did you choose the project?
A: Students at East Rapids Elementary have been learning about the Anishinaabe 7 Grandfather Teachings that help a young child learn about truth, honesty, wisdom, humility, respect, love, and bravery. Students explored the animals that represent these teachings and illustrated them using silhouette footprints while learning how to mix tempera paints to produce blended gradients of tints and shades.
Also included at the Reif are exhibits of landscape rhythm designs featuring warm and cool colors. I feel these artworks speak to the community at large. You don't need any art knowledge to appreciate the quality and quantity of the artworks displayed at the REIF gallery.
Students learning distantly have been faced with the challenge of learning art from home with minimal materials. I wanted to showcase their original digital creations by displaying them alongside their classmates learning in person.
Q: For you, why is it important to share the artwork of your students with the larger community?
A: Having this opportunity to share our creations in our community during this time of uncertainty is such a blessing. All students at all levels have continued to conquer so many obstacles this year. Art being a new program at the elementary level gives us a chance to show off how valuable art is to our community and give a chance for our students to see their hard work publicly displayed in Grand Rapids. Including an art curriculum for young individuals is like an adhesive for learning. Creativity seals together learning in all other content areas such as reading, writing, science, math, history, etc.
Q: Is there anything else you would like the community to know?
A: I am excited to be an art teacher here at East Elementary in Grand Rapids! Our community has a solid foundation for the arts and I am privileged to educate, inspire, and empower new generations of creative critical thinkers. I look forward to continuing the scaffolding of more art into our community and utilizing what we have to promote future support for the arts in Grand Rapids.
Cody Geisler, Art Teacher, Cohasset
Elementary School
Q: What projects did the students work on and why did you choose the project?
A: Most of the artwork displayed in this gallery is from our latest unit on the Masters. Each grade level learned about a different artist in history and we used their artwork to inform ours. This artwork reflects that of Picasso, Matisse, Monet, VanGogh, Klee and Cezanne. There are also a few other projects just for fun, including a Georgia O'Keefe-inspired landscape, Color and Line Hearts, and zentangles!
Q: For you, why is it important to share the artwork of your students with the larger community?
A: Sharing students’ artwork with our community is great for our students and it's great for our community. Our students get to see themselves as artists who have created something that is worth sharing with others. We have defined art together as, "something unique, created by a person, that adds beauty to the world around us," and their artwork, when shared with others, brings a tangible understanding to that definition. These artists can also be very proud of what they have created, since they have often had to work through not only learning a brand new skill, but also problem-solving and persevering until their artwork is finished.
It's also great for our community because kid art is quite literally some of the best art around! It really does bring beauty to our world and a smile to our faces, and who doesn't need a little dose of that on a regular basis?
Q: Is there anything else you would like the community to know?
A: Art as its own classroom experience is brand new in our elementary schools since our new and updated buildings include space designated for it. The students are always excited to come to art, are incredibly engaged, and are learning to be brave creators and problem-solvers. They're learning art skills, yes, but in this setting they are also learning life skills. Not only that, but Art allows some of the concepts they're learning in their classrooms come to life with their own hands—things like fractions, geometry, science, history and geography. We are all—students and teachers alike—so grateful for the opportunity our community has given us. Thank you for supporting our brand new elementary art program and our students!
More photos of student artwork are available to view online at grandrapidsmn.com
