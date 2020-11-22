Emily
The ISD 318 School Board held a special meeting on Friday, November 13 to certify the results of the Nov. 3, 2020 election. The resolution certifying the results of the November 3, 2020 election was approved.
Voters elected three school board members for four-year terms beginning on the first Monday in January 4, 2021 and expiring January 6, 2025. Candidates Pat Medure (10,369 votes), Mindy Nuhring (8,360 votes) and Ben Hawkins (8,068 votes) received the most votes. Board members also approved the resolution to authorize the issuance of Certificates of Election and directed the school district clerk to perform other election duties.
The ISD 318 School Board met again on Tuesday, November 17 for a regular meeting. The Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) Girls Swim and Dive Team was recognized for their section championship win. Additionally, Varsity Head Coard Melissa Rauzi was recognized for being named Coach of the Year for the third year in a row.
“They’re just a great representative of the GRHS in the community, in the region, in the state and everybody knows that when we come to compete that they are getting a quality team and really awesome student athletes,” GRHS Activities Director Anne Campbell commented.
The team took first in the 100 medley, first in the 200 free relay, first in the 400 free relay with a new record, and 2nd place in diving for the section. The team also won the gold standard team GPA with an average of 3.82.
“Going into the season, we really didn’t know how many days we would get,” said Rauzi. “Every moment we were there was a gift. This group of young women are just absolutely resilient and determined and dedicated. Every single day was just amazing at the pool. The challenges that we had with COVID, they were no match for the girls.”
Board members heard updates on Community Education, Extended Year Programming & Targeted Services, Early Childhood Family Education and School Readiness, and Invest Early. Principals from all schools in the district also provided updates on their schools.
Board members accepted the second reading and approved policy 534 Unpaid Meal Charges; policy 601 School District Curriculum and Instruction Goals; policy 603 Curriculum Development; policy 613 Graduation Requirements; policy 615 Testing Accommodations, Modifications, and Exemptions for IEPs, Section 504 Plans and LEP Students; policy 620 Credit For Learning; policy 714 Fund Balances; policy 721 Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources; and policy 902 Use of School District Facilities and Equipment.
School board members approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Eric Anderson, Junior High Basketball Coach replacement hire; Michelle Basarich, Food & Nutrition resignation; Kathryn Bernier (16 years), ESP retirement; David Brenden, Junior High Wrestling Coach resignation; Yolanda Bucio, ESP resignation; Samantha Frandsen, Custodian replacement hire; Jeff Gemmill, Junior High Basketball Coach resignation; Kristopher Glass, ESP resignation; John Hartung, Bus Driver replacement hire; and William Storm, Junior High Football Coach replacement hire.
Other business
- Approved October 2020 claims in the amount of $8,755,877.90.
- Nominated Pat Medure to Range Association of Municipalities & Schools (RAMS) Board of Directors.
- Approved Director of Technology job description.
- Approved fund transfer from Building Fund to the General Fund.
- Designated Superintendent Matt Grose as Local Education Agency (LEA) representative.
- Approved the Resolution for the Minnesota State High School League Form A grant application for Grand Rapids High School and Bigfork School.
