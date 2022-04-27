ISD 318 Business Manager Kara Lundin provided a budget update during the April 19 meeting of the ISD 318 School Board. Lundin shared that one of the biggest factors in determining the next year’s budget is enrollment, which is a moving target, with kids coming in and out throughout the school year. This year, the enrollment numbers for ISD 318 look favorable.
“We will end the year higher than what we budgeted, which is good,” said Lundin. “That means more revenue but maybe not as high as we hoped.”
ISD 318 received a grant for summer and afterschool programming through COVID-19 funding, bringing the total monies the district has received with COVID-19 funding up to 11.7 million dollars.
“We don’t get it until we spend it so we have until 2024 to spend the last of it,” said Lundin.
The current year’s budget is still being settled, but Lundin stated they will expect a 2 million dollar deficit and will need to use COVID-19 funding to balance the budget. The district will have $3.4 million in cuts for next school year.
“The hard part is right now the state gave us a 2.45% increase which was $650,000. But our general fund budget is 60 million dollars” Lundin commented.
Another current concern is the cost of health insurance within the district. Lundin explained last year’s health insurance costs went up 25%. This year they expect an 18% increase, but the school district’s increase will be 24% as the district will absorb a part of last year’s costs bringing the total closer to 24%.
“We don’t know what our health insurance costs are going to be,” Lundin said.
IOS Program
The April 19 meeting started off with a performance from the Itasca Orchestra and Strings youth program. The program was directed by Pedro Oviedo, Director of String Instruction. Itasca Orchestra and Strings was established in 1981 and comes at no direct costs to the school district.
“Despite the extreme challenges our program faced with COVID-19, we have a group of students making fantastic progress with their music studies and we know that they will represent Grand Rapids very well with their music in the future,” said Tammy Mattonen, Executive Director.
Reif Center
Bud Schneider, Board Chair of the Reif Arts Council Board, gave a presentation on the partnership the school has with the Reif Performing Arts Center.
“When you think of the Reif Center, most people probably don’t equate it to a place of education,” Schneider stated. “So we decided to really go in and track who is using this place.”
In the last six months (November 2021-April 2022), there have been 23,906 student experiences; 15,264 adult experiences; and 2,018 artist experiences at the Reif Center.
“These are not unique students, these are student experiences. So if I’m a student and I come to a performance one night, count it as one. If I come the next night, that’s another one, it’s unique. We don’t have 23,000 students around here, but these are non-unique experiences,” Schneider explained.
Schneider pointed out there are 60% more student experiences compared to adults. There were over 1,700 hours of facility usage in the past six months. The majority of ISD 318 events at the Reif Center are with the band and choirs.
The Reif Center recently presented the musical, “Moana.” Schneider said that this was the highest attended event the Reif has ever had with 3,700 kids attending.
Schnieder shared that the Reif Center is currently working on long-range financial planning, specifically looking at Reif Center sustainability and how to fund capital improvements.
“We’re continuing to provide education opportunities,” Schneider commented. “That’s our mission and that’s what we are going to continue to do for arts, diversity, and healthy community. That’s what we are all about.”
Other business
School board members also heard an update on the Bigfork School construction from Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting. The board then approved the Bigfork School construction documents.
In other business the school board took action on the following items:
• Approved the minutes of the April 4, 2022 regular school board meeting.
• Approved the Service Unit retirement severance compensation MOU 2021/2022.
•Approved the 2021-2023 Principal contract.
• The board also approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Robert Hengel, Maintenance Technician retirement; Scott Johnson, Journeyman Electrician retirement; and Thomas Wilson, Facilities Technician resignation.
The next School Board open forum/work session will be May 2, 2022 6 p.m. in the Admin Board Room with a regular meeting to follow at 6:30 p.m.
