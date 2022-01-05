The ISD 318 school board met for the first regular meeting of 2022 on Monday, Jan. 3.
To start off the new year, board members were elected as officers and given board committee assignments.
Malissa Bahr was elected as chairperson of the board. David Marty was elected clerk and Ben Hawkins was elected as the treasurer.
The board approved the committee assignments for 2022, which are as follows: Activities Review Committee- Mark Schroeder and Mindy Nuhring; Community Education Advisory Council- Schroeder; Endowment Committee- Marty; Facilities Steering Committee- Hawkins, Pat Medure, and Nuhring; Finance Committee- Hawkins and Medure; Fringe Benefits- Medure; Labor/Management Committee (District)- Hawkins and Medure (alternate); Labor/Management Committee (ESP Unit)- Marty; Meet and Confer- Bahr; Partners in Education- Nuhring; Policy Review Committee- Schoeder and Marty; Special Education Advisory Committee- Marty; Staff Development Committee (District)- Schroeder; Wellness- Nuhring; World’s Best Workforce- Marty; Boys & Girls Club- Marty; Grand Rapids Chamber- Nuhring; Itasca Area School Collaborative- Bahr and Hawkins; MSHSL (voting member)- Mark; RAMS- Medure and Bahr (alternate); and Reif Board- Nuhring.
Ryan DeBay, principal of East Rapids Elementary provided a principal report on the school. DeBay commented that he and the staff of East Rapids have been reflecting on why they are doing this job.
“All of us are here to make sure we have the best learning environment for our kids,” said DeBay.
The board approved the school board 2022 meeting calendar. The board will have three meetings in 2022 in Bigfork. Additionally, on February 14 the board will meet in the Grand Rapids City Council chambers. The board is considering moving its meetings to this location in the future.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to collaborate with another governmental agency. Board chambers are expensive and this will take advantage of a facility that already exists,” stated Superintendent Matt Grose. “I think it is something our taxpayers will appreciate seeing too—see government agencies working together.”
The board payment rates for 2022 were also approved. Each board member receives $2,500/year for 19 regular meetings. The board chair receivese an additional $425 per year. There is also a $65 perdium per extra meeting, up to 4 hours, not to exceed $195 per day.
“That has remained unchanged for the past 10 years,” Bahr stated.
The board was presented with information comparing pay rates of other school boards at the last meeting.
“An increase would be justifiable based on the size of the school district, the amount of meetings that are held, but I think it is worth noting that holding tight on this for the 11th straight year, the same exact pay rate, is notable,” said Grose. “Especially in light of where we are at. It’s a concession by the board and a way to lead by example.”
In other business, board members took action on the following agenda items:
Designated Julie Rasmussen, confidential secretary to the superintendent, as Deputy Clerk.
Approved calendar of Indicator Reports for 2022.
Approved designated financial institutions for school funds: American Bank, First State Bank of Bigfork, Grand Rapids State Bank, Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund, PFM Asset Management, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.
Approve certification of Kara Lundin as Chief Financial Officer.
Designated the Herald Review as the official newspaper.
Designated - KOZY/KMFY as the official radio station.
Designated the official posting site as the bulletin board inside the main doors of the Administrative Building.
Selected the school district’s legal counsel and named authorized contacts as follows: Kennedy & Graven, Chartered; Ratwik, Roszak, & Maloney, P.A.; Colosimo, Patchin & Kearney, Ltd.; and Best & Flannigan.
Approved the minutes of December 20, 2021 regular school board meeting.
Approved the consent agenda: Jennifer Chapek, ESP resignation; Julie Laine, ESP resignation; Diane Lievsay, Bus Driver resignation; Kyle Rae, Special Education Routing Specialist hire.
Accepted the first reading of the following policies: 501 Weapons Policy; and 524 Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy; and 543 School Meals Policy.
Approved the amended and restated Resolution awarding sale of General Obligation Facilities Maintenance and Tax Abatement bonds, Series 2022A, in the original aggregate principal amount of $13,260,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.