The ISD 318 school board met for a regular meeting on the evening of Monday, Feb. 14. The meeting started off with recognizing the success of the Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) Public Forum Debate team. Varsity Head Coach Paula Nix-Vroman helped lead the team to become section champions and state tournament participants
“I have always been passionate about speech and debate,” Nix-Vroman said. “I was in speech and debate when I went to school here, and I loved it.”
Debate team seniors Alex Frimanslund and Ailie Vroman spoke to the board about the benefits of participating in this activity.
“It’s really improved my communication skills and how to relate with different kinds of people,” said Frimanslund.
Vroman added that it also helps with public speaking and research skills.
“I appreciate how supportive the community is with activities such as debate,” Vroman stated.
The team debated three hypothetical topics throughout the school year at virtual and in-person competitions. These topics included NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) increasing the military presence in the Baltics; the United States increasing regulations of cryptocurrency; and the United States legalizing illicit drugs. The last topic was debated at the sections and state tournaments.
“Again, I am so proud of them and how 318 continues to support a strong debate program,” Nix-Vroman commented.
Board member and clerk David Marty congratulated the team on their success and thanked Nix-Vroman for her work leading the team.
“As a past debater, I share your perception that it was one of the most profound experiences for me as a development tool.”
Next the board heard from the GRHS Nordic Ski Team. Sophomore Ella Karkela and Junior Sanny Gangi spoke to the board about their experiences as Nordic skiers and bi-athletes. Karkela placed 10th overall at the Section 7 Nordic Ski Meet at Giants Ridge last Wednesday and Gangi placed 11th. Both will compete at the state meet next Wednesday and Thursday at Giants Ridge.
“It was a pretty good season,” Karkela said.
Varsity Head Coach Marlo Gangi shared that the average GPA for the girl’s team is 3.9.
“We make sure that the kids, that we’re happy with their academics.”
Coach Marlo also shared that the girls followed a 500-hour/year training plan to prepare for the competitions.
“That’s definitely led to their success this year,” Marlo noted.
Boys & Girls Club Update
Area Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids and Greenway Lori Kangas-Olson spoke to the board about the impact the program has had on the community since its inception in the fall of 2017. She noted the success of the program is connected to the great partnership between the school district and community education. During the 2020-21 school year, the club served 192 students, about half of their typical numbers. Currently, membership is back up to about 300 students, and is expected to increase throughout the spring and summer. On average, they see about 113-130 students every afternoon.
The Boys and Girls Club offers a snack to students when they first arrive. They also provide homework help, tutoring, physical activities, and a dinner every night.
“And that’s not just for the boys and girls club,” Kangas-Olson clarified. “That’s for all kids in the community 18 years and younger.”
The total cost to be in the Boys and Girls Club is only $10 per year, but Kangas-Olson reminded the board that they never turn away any student and that there are scholarships available.
Currently, the Boys and Girls Club resides in the former Murphy Elementary School building. While this has been a step up from their former location at the middle school, Kangas-Olson said, “we really appreciate being able to lease this space but we are looking for a forever home.”
She then announced that they are officially interested in owning the ISD 318 administrative building and acknowledged that there would be construction costs associated with updating the building.
Other Business
Principal Jill Wheelock of Cohasset Elementary provided an update on the school for the board. She shared that the school just completed a winter screening for FastBridge which assesses reading, math and social-emotional behavior
“I’m proud to report that we went up a little bit in student achievement in math and reading, which is huge,” said Wheelock. “We are just hoping that the trend continues into the spring.”
The board approved a resolution of Concurrence with the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC). Erica Brobowski, chairperson of the AIPAC, shared that the committee voted 7-2 for concurrence.
“The collaboration, the support that we are getting from you guys is great. I couldn’t picture anything else better,” said Brobowski. The changes that are happening are huge and we only expect more and better changes that are coming.”
With this vote, the AIPAC states that the school board and district are meeting the needs of American Indian students.
ISD 318 Human Resources Director Kasey VanQuekelberg explained the 2022 Pay Equity Report to the board. The district is required to submit the report every three years. VanQuekelberg shared that pay equity is the method of eliminating discrimination against women who are paid a lower amount than men for jobs that have comparable levels of expertise. Policies to establish pay equity involve jobs being evaluated and assigned points according to the level of expertise needed to do the job, followed by any necessary salary adjustments men and women are being paid differently for jobs with similar points.
According to the administrative report, the school last reported in 2019 and was in compliance with all requirements. This year, the district is in compliance once again and has made improvements since the last report.
The board voted in favor of approving the report.
In other business the school board addressed the following agenda items:
Approved January 2022 claims in the amount of $5,746,107,11.
Approved Christopher Larson, Network Administrator transfer hire.
Approved the 2021-2023 ESP contract.
Approved a resolution directing the administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions and reasons therefore.
Approved a school board member’s right to employment for Pat Medure.
Appointed School Board representatives to 2022 graduations. Mindy Nuhring and Mark Schroeder will attend the Grand Rapids High School graduation, with Ben Hawkins set as an alternate. Pat Medure and David Marty will attend the Bigfork High School graduation, with Malissa Bahr as alternate.
Approved the 2022/2023 school calendar.
Approved the Grand Rapids High School (June 2) and Bigfork High School (June 3) 2023 graduation dates.
Accepted the first reading of policy 515 Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records.
The board also approved the meeting’s consent agenda with the following staffing changes: Jacob Anderson, Set Designer Coach replacement hire; Jerry Casey, Teacher retirement; Amy Dagle, Custodian resignation; Matthew Dass, Principal resignation; James Hagen, Bus Driver resignation; Renee Johnson, Teacher retirement ; Brenda Keske, ESP replacement hire; Jessica Mackley, Cheerleading Coach replacement hire; Nancy Mann, Secretary retirement; Tia Marie, Teacher retirement; Becky Petermeier, Teacher retirement; Louis Tatter, Teacher retirement; Ruth Tatter, Teacher retirement; and Victor White, Custodian resignation.
