Grand Rapids High School is one step closer to having a new scoreboard for Noble Hall Field after a proposal was approved at the ISD 318 school board regular meeting Feb. 16.
ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose presented a Noble Hall Field scoreboard proposal to board members. The proposal is with NEVCO Sports, LLC, a company that has been around for more than 80 years. The presentation described what set NEVCO apart from other companies including single source manufacturing, design and assembly in the United States, project management and responsive local service.
Grose briefly explained that the resolution of the lights on the board will be superior due to Nevco’s True Pixel Designs which have as much as 35% more LED’s than the Virtual/Shared Pixel design used in other scoreboards.
“The resolution will be significant and will be very clear,” said Grose.
The proposal’s total investment cost is $156,952. Some of the main items included in this proposal include the scoreboard, video display, a school sign, custom sponsor signs, a set of delay of game clocks, seven-year full parts warrants, on-site training, graphics training, freight, installation and the removal of the current scoreboard.
“There’s been a lot of diligence put into this project. I think it’s something that will pay for itself in an estimated four to five years. And I think we got a great value because of the timing of everything.” Grose
The goal is to have the scoreboard operational by May 1, or at least by graduation in case the ceremony needs to be outdoors because of COVID-19 event guidelines.
In previous discussion, board members asked if it would be beneficial to take the current scoreboard and move it to the practice field for continued use. Grose reported that after looking at the process of installing it in a new location and the associated costs, it would be more beneficial and cost effective to purchase a new scoreboard for the practice field.
After more conversation, board members voted to approve the proposal.
Other business
Principal of the Grand Rapids Area Learning Center Ken Decoster provided an update on the school for board members.
The school board appointed members Pat Medure and David Marty to attend the Bigfork High School graduation on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Ben Hawkins as alternate. Board chair Dr. Malissa Bahr and board member Mindy Nuhring will attend the Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) graduation on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7 p.m. Ben Hawkins will also be the alternate for GRHS.
Board members approved the 2022 graduation dates for GRHS and Bigfork High School. GRHS graduations will be on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the IRC Civic Center. Bigfork High School graduation will be Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Bigfork School Gymnasium.
Board members took action on the following meeting items:
Approved minutes of January 19, 2021 regular school board meeting.
Approved January 2021 claims in the amount of $11,841,364.90.
Approve the resolution directing administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions and reasons therefor
Approved the 2021-22 school calendar.
Approved School Board member's right to employment for Pat Medure and Susan Zeige. This allows board members to have employment within the district along with their jobs as a school board member.
Accepted the first reading of the following policies: 419 Tobacco-Free Environment; Possession and Use of Tobacco, Tobacco-Related Devices, and Electronic Delivery Devices; Vaping Awareness and Prevention Instruction; 523 Policies Incorporated by Reference; 535 Service Animals in Schools; 535 Approval Request Form Service Animal; 607 Organization of Grade Levels; and 808 COVID-19 Face Covering.
Accepted the second reading and approved policy 305 Policy Implementation.
Board members approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Joseph Anselmo, Bigfork Assistant Boys Basketball Coach replacement hire; Ray Cole, Bigfork Boys Basketball Coach resignation; Eloise Jackson, Indian Education Cultural Advocate replacement hire; Elizabeth Jacobson, Bigfork Junior High Basketball Coach resignation; Kim Jones, Business Teacher retirement; Eileen Korpi, Occupational Therapist retirement; Kim Lahti, Physical Education Teacher retirement; Alyssa Mandich, Student Support Specialist replacement hire; Cassandra Peltier, ESP resignation; and Scott Shrimpton, Music Teacher retirement.
