The ISD 318 school board met for a regular meeting Monday, September 20 in the Bigfork Board room. To start the meeting, Bigfork Principal Ken DeCoster provided an update on how the first weeks of school have gone to the board. Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting also gave a district facilities update focusing on the changes in Cohasset Elementary School.
Next the board addressed a resolution granting property tax abatement. Board member Pat Medure asked if the board could table the resolution to allow for more time for public input.
“Obviously there was some public interest in this, and we did have a public hearing that only one person spoke to it at the public hearing,” Medure stated. “Is there a way we could table this for our special October 5th meeting and get some more information on our websites so that the public can weigh in some more?”
Business Manager Kara Lundin responded and explained that the preliminary levy needs to be approved at the meeting to meet the September 30 deadline.
“The preliminary levy has to be approved tonight and if we don’t approve this, then it doesn’t get on the preliminary levy, so it can’t be approved for another fiscal year,” said Lundin.
Lundin also noted the board can approve the abatement at this time and in December, when a final levy is approved, they can choose to not issue the bonds. The board approved the resolution, noting that there will be more opportunities for the public to share input before further action is taken when the final levy is brought to the board in December.
Next the board approved a resolution of intent to issue and sell facilities maintenance and tax abatement bonds.
The board looked at two options for funding within the revised 10-year Long Term Facilities Maintenance Plan.
“The State of Minnesota establishes funding mechanisms for school districts to pay for and take care of facilities,” stated Superintendent Matt Grose. “In our case we have over a million square feet of facilities. Our transportation department drives a million miles on the roads and so I just want to make a note of that.”
The board was presented with two funding plans within the revised 10-Year Long Term Facilities Maintenance Plan. The plan was approved with the second funding option chosen by the board. This plan has a larger initial payment and should help taxpayers see less of a property tax increase in the future.
A preliminary 2021 payable 2022 levy was approved by the board, with the maximum amount available at this time.
According to the administrative report, “Prior to final certification, this amount can be reduced, but if estimated low (by not approving the preliminary maximum levy) then the levy amount cannot be increased for any additional needs.”
By approving the maximum amount, the board has the option to reduce the levy before approving the final levy in December. The final levy will be approved at the end of the year. Prior to this, a truth in taxation public meeting will be held Monday, December 6, 2021. Public testimony will be allowed.
“The District’s levy is most significantly affected by its: enrollment; resident and adjusted pupil units for the current and next two years; lease costs; age and square footage of buildings,” according to the administrative report.
In other business, board members took action on the following items:
Approved minutes of the September 7, 2021 regular school board meeting.
Approved August 2021 claims in the amount of $5,460,283.68
Accepted the first reading of the following policies: 420 Students and Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infections and Diseases and Certain Other Communicable Diseases and Infectious Conditions; 425 Staff Development; 801 Equal Access to School Facilities; and 805 Waste Reduction and Recycling.
Rescinded policy 450 Professional Staff Hiring.
Board members also approved the meeting’s consent agenda with the following staffing changes: Ryan Happy, football coach temporary middle school activities hire; Nate Lindner, football coach temporary middle school activities hire; Paula Nix-Vroman, debate coach replacement hire; and Lydia Podominick, custodian resignation.
