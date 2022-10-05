The school board of Independent School District (ISD) 318 met for a brief special meeting on Friday, Sept. 30 in order to approve the 2022 payable 2023 levy, and approve contracts for the Bigfork School addition and remodel project.
The school district levy is made up of two components—the parts that are set by state formulas, and the parts that are approved by voters and authorized by the state. Voter approved components for ISD 318 include the building bonds. School districts can also enact an operating referendum, but ISD 318 does not have one. About 70% of school districts in Minnesota have an operating referendum, according to District Business Manager Kara Lundin, but ISD 318 has never had one.
“Our proposed levy is going to be $14,516,000. It’s actually going to decrease slightly,” stated Lundin regarding the 2022 payable 2023 levy.
Lundin shared the Taconite Levy Credits the district receives went up this year, which comes at a relief to the taxpayers. According to the meeting agenda packed, other moving components to the levy include enrollment, lease costs, age and square footage of buildings, debt service obligations, other levies the district utilizes such as Safe Schools, Achievement and Integration, Career and Tech, unemployment insurance, long-term facilities maintenance, retiree benefits, and operating capital.
Considering all of the factors, the levy will go down about $116,000 or nearly 1%.
“This is the proposed levy, which will be finalized in December,” Board Clerk David Marty clarified. “But at this point, it appears that our total levy, on everything that we can assess, is going to go down nearly one percent?”
“Yes, correct,” Lundin responded.
Board Member Pat Medure shared that other entities such as the City of Cohasset, City of Grand Rapids, and Itasca County are also not increasing their levies. At the time of the meeting, Medure believed that ISD 318 was the only entity to be lowering their levy.
“I think it shows the taxpayers that we’re sensitive to their issues in regards to property taxes,” said Medure. He continued, “’I’m glad of where we’re at and what we’re doing.”
The board voted in favor to approve the preliminary levy, which will be finalized in December. The levy was set at the maximum amount and the district cannot raise it from now until it is finalized, but it can be lowered. The truth in taxation public meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at 6 p.m. At this meeting, public testimony will be allowed and the final levy and current year budget will be discussed.
Board members then heard from Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting about the seven contracts being awarded for the Bigfork School addition and remodel project. The contracts add up to a total of $2,689,535 and all of the winners are within Itasca County. Contracts were approved for the following businesses:
