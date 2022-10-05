The school board of Independent School District (ISD) 318 met for a brief special meeting on Friday, Sept. 30 in order to approve the 2022 payable 2023 levy, and approve contracts for the Bigfork School addition and remodel project.

The school district levy is made up of two components—the parts that are set by state formulas, and the parts that are approved by voters and authorized by the state. Voter approved components for ISD 318 include the building bonds. School districts can also enact an operating referendum, but ISD 318 does not have one. About 70% of school districts in Minnesota have an operating referendum, according to District Business Manager Kara Lundin, but ISD 318 has never had one.

