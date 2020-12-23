The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met for the last regular meeting of 2020 Monday, Dec. 21. The board began the meeting by recognizing the Grand Rapids High School football team. Anne Campbell, activities director for GRHS, recognized the team’s 2020 captains.
“They are great students and they are great football players,” Campbell said.
The football team maintained an average 3.31 GPA and ended their season 4th in the state for their class. Varsity Head Coach Greg Spahn was named Northeast District Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.
“There was a lot of success on the field and I think more importantly is what came off the field,” said Spahn. “Our players and families were able to navigate a pandemic without any adverse effects.”
“Thanks for letting us have this season,” said Grant Giffin. “It was a lot of fun and a lot of memories were made out there.”
Board members heard multiple presentations Monday night. The Reif Center presented an update to board members, as well as Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting in regards to the elementary facilities. Principal of Cohasset Elementary Jill Wheelock gave a principal report and Business Manager Kara Lundin presented the Student Data Indicator Report to the board.
Board members accepted the 2019-2020 audit report. Lundin then asked for final approval for the 2020 Payable 2021 Levy in the amount of $13,655,343.62. This amount reflects a $259,633.17 decrease or -1.87% over last year.
“This is the maximum we can levy so I am asking the board to approve this,” stated Lundin.
Board members voted unanimously to approve the levy.
In other business, board members took action on the following items:
Superintendent Evaluation Form and Process - For Information Only
Approved the minutes of Dec. 7, 2020 School Board special meeting and World's Best Workforce public meeting.
Approved minutes of Dec. 7, 2020 School Board special meeting and Truth in Taxation hearing.
Approved minutes of Dec. 7, 2020 regular School Board meeting.
Approved November 2020 claims in the amount of $5,913,719.46.
Approved Consent Agenda including the following staffing changes: Daniel Elhard, Head Boys Basketball Coach resignation; Lavern Hoard, Assistant Wrestling Coach resignation; and Scott Bachmann, Head Boys Basketball Coach replacement hire.
Approved the nomination of Pat Medure to the Range Association of Municipalities & Schools (RAMS) Board of Directors.
Approved the Resolution establishing combined polling places for special elections.
Accepted first reading of the following policies: 206 Public Participation in School Board Meetings; 207 Public Hearings; 209 Code of Ethics; 211 Criminal or Civil Actions Against School District, School Board Member, Employee, or Student; 212 School Board Member Development; and 213 School Board Committees.
Accepted second reading and approved the following policies: Policy 302 Superintendent; Policy 516 Student Medication; Policy 616 School District System Accountability; and Policy 806 Crisis Management.
