The Independent School Board (ISD) 318 met for a regular meeting Monday, Dec. 19 and approved the final 2022 payable 2023 levy at 0.81% decrease. The total levy amount is $14,514,330.57, which is a decrease of $118,755.98 or 0.81%.

“You have the same amount that we talked about since September. Our levy will be going down 0.81%,” ISD 318 Business Manager Kara Lundin stated.


