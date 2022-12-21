The Independent School Board (ISD) 318 met for a regular meeting Monday, Dec. 19 and approved the final 2022 payable 2023 levy at 0.81% decrease. The total levy amount is $14,514,330.57, which is a decrease of $118,755.98 or 0.81%.
“You have the same amount that we talked about since September. Our levy will be going down 0.81%,” ISD 318 Business Manager Kara Lundin stated.
Board member Pat Medure added, “I know it’s difficult times yet it’s since to show the community that we are levying negatively, if you will, instead on the positive side. Appreciate the work.”
The board heard from fall sport coaches and athletes about the athletic and academic successes of the past season. Some of the highlights discussed included cross country boys qualifying as a team for State competition for the first time in more than 55 years; Football going undefeated in the regular season for the first time since the 1980s; girls swimming sending 10 athletes to State competitions; girls soccer finishing the season as section runner up for the first time; and girls volleyball placing 4th at State.
“These kids are absolutely amazing and we have amazing coaches,” said Athletic Director Anne Campbell.
“And fall was so fun that we’re hoping it all trickles to the winter and we’re hoping we have as much success in their activities and also in the classroom.”
Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting provided a district facilities update and brought a resolution to the board requesting approval of the Grand Rapids High School HVAC project bids. The board approved the request.
Principal Bruce Goodwin gave a report on East Rapids Elementary School.
In other businesses, the board took action on the following agenda items:
• Approved field trip request to Panama for Spring 2024.
• Approved minutes of December 5, 2022 World’s Best Workforce Special Meeting.
• Approved minutes of December 5, 2022 Truth in Taxation Special Meeting.
• Approved minutes of December 5, 2022 Regular Meeting.
• Approved November 2022 claims for $5,634,326.76.
• Approved teacher early retirement incentive MOU.
•Accepted second reading and approve the following policies: 209 Code of Ethics; 210 Conflict of Interest - School Board Members; 410 Family and Medical Leave Policy; 415 Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults; and 599 Memorials for Deceased Students or Staff.
•Approved Independent Provider Application from Minnesota High School Equestrian Association.
• Adopted Resolution to combine polling places for Special Elections.
The school board approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Jorge Badilla, ESP resignation; Steve Johnson, Track & Field Coach resignation; Diane Lievsay, Bus Driver resignation; Jack Palkki, Bus Driver retirement; Lori Pehrson, Custodian replacement hire; and Robert Powell, Basketball Coach resignation.
