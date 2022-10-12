By Emily Carlson
Herald-Review
The Independent School District (ISD) 318 School Board met for a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.
The board reviewed the draft of 2022-23 school board goals. Goals for 2022-23 include Strategic Plan; Stewardship of Resources; Partnerships and Collaboration; and Clear and Consistent Communication.
Board member Pat Medure noted the importance of the board’s goal to communicate with the community about the good work being done in the school district.
“If we’re serious about an operating referendum at some point in time in the future, this stuff right here, we really need to get that pushed out to show the community that there’s great things happening here,” said Medure. He continued, “we’re still doing good work even coming through COVID and we have been doing good work even going through COVID. And I just think that we really need to hammer that home with our community and the great work that is happening here.”
Board Chair Malissa Bahr shared that the board has begun working with a local consultant on the best ways to communicate with the public and how to structure the district’s communication plan. Superintendent Matt Grose added that he plans to have a communication plan set up by the end of November.
The board will approve the school board’s goals at the next meeting.
The school board approved the amended and revised Itasca Area Schools Collaborative (IASC) Joining Powers Agreement. This agreement includes ISD 316 Greenway, ISD 317 Deer River, ISD 318 Grand Rapids/Bigfork, ISD 319 Nashwauk/Keewatin, ISD 698 Floodwood, ISD 118 Northland Community Schools, ISD 2 Hill City, and Minnesota North College in Grand Rapids.
Changes made to the agreement included changing Itasca Community College’s name to Minnesota North College, legal updates, and an outline of collaboration efforts between ISD 318 Grand Rapids/Bigfork and ISD 319 Nashwauk/Keewatin.
The agreement states, “ISD 318 and ISD 319, and all other members of IASC shall continue to consider collaborating with one another in areas such as: business and career education, technical education, as well as other opportunities for shared services and shared curriculum (“Shared Programs”). Some of these Shared Programs may be provided at the PreK-Grade 12 building operated by ISD 319.”
Other business
The school board received information on the Data for Learning: Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS), Testing/Assessments Indicator Report from Ryan DeBay, Director of Teaching and Learning and Jen Sjodin, MTSS Coordinator.
Board members voted to take no action on the agenda item to approve hockey coach leave of absence request from Beau Geisler. Grose recommended referring this request back to human resources with no board action, which is consistent with past board practices.
Board members also took action on the following agenda items:
• Approved minutes of the September 19, 2022 regular school board meeting.
• Approved minutes of the September 30, 2022 special school board meeting.
• Approved Permission to Post Maintenance Technician position.
• Approved Service Unit maintenance pay Memorandum of Understanding 2022-23.
The meeting’s consent agenda was approved with the following staffing changes: Corrine Anderson, Bus Driver replacement hire; Rita Castle, Custodian replacement hire; Carrie Dunham, ESP replacement hire; Kayla Finke, Student Advocate rescind hire; Ariann Fox, ESP replacement hire; Leon Furlong, Custodian replacement hire; Laura Goodell, ESP resignation; Grace Groshung, Student Advocate replacement hire; Nick Hansen, Head Boys Swim Coach replacement hire; Luz Johnson, ESP replacement hire; Christina Lasky, Physical Therapist Teacher replacement hire; Zachary Lovdahl, Bigfork Asst. Football Coach replacement hire; Rachel Newman, part-time temporary Agricultural Teacher hire; Gina Samuelson, Custodian resignation; Anthony Schmid, Bus Driver resignation; and Travis Sievert, Boys Basketball Coach replacement hire.
The next ISD 318 School Board regular meeting will be Monday, October 24 at 6:30 p.m. with an open forum/work session prior to the meeting at 6 p.m.
