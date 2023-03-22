Editor’s note: The following is the first in a three-part series by the Herald-Review on the state of mental health in our community. The intent is to provide some insight on how people have adjusted to life post-pandemic, in a quest to get back to ‘normal.’

Ever since COVID, nobody’s mental health has been the same. There was a lot of panic, and the future was unclear. Who would lose their jobs and businesses? Who is most at risk? Will I be able to pay the bills? How will I be able to work from home? How will my children be able to have an education from home? Will this ever end, or is this the new normal forever? These were the thoughts that were running through everyone’s head here in the Grand Rapids community, as well as the rest of the nation.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments