Editor’s note: The following is the first in a three-part series by the Herald-Review on the state of mental health in our community. The intent is to provide some insight on how people have adjusted to life post-pandemic, in a quest to get back to ‘normal.’
Ever since COVID, nobody’s mental health has been the same. There was a lot of panic, and the future was unclear. Who would lose their jobs and businesses? Who is most at risk? Will I be able to pay the bills? How will I be able to work from home? How will my children be able to have an education from home? Will this ever end, or is this the new normal forever? These were the thoughts that were running through everyone’s head here in the Grand Rapids community, as well as the rest of the nation.
The pandemic put massive loads of stress on every family and individual, and it has changed our mental health for the world. Although at the time we didn’t have a choice but to take on the stresses of the unknown and unpredictable, we didn’t take time to deal with these stresses in a healthy way, and now today, when things are now once again starting to feel normal, we are still facing and feeling the consequences, no matter what your age might be.
“One thing that I’ve noticed is different since Covid happened is I’ve noticed the stress management has decreased a lot,” said Andrea Hofstad, MSW, LGSW, Therapist at Ellie Family Services.
“Adults keep taking on more stress because that’s just how it was during the pandemic. It was like, okay now you’re going to work from home, and now you need to teach your children how to handle home, and now you’re going to do this, and this. There was this community-wide “you might lose your job”, or “you might not be able to pay the bills.”
There was community-wide major stressors on families. And what I’ve noticed now since we’ve been slightly removed from it, is that now those major stressors are trickling down to the children. They see it, they hear it, they feel it, but they don’t know what to do about it. They don’t know how to help themselves through this. And what I’m seeing is that adults are continuing to pile onto their stress. They are continuing to add more things.”
Since the pandemic, adults have now developed a bad habit of taking on more than they should at one point in time. Yes, during the pandemic it’s safe to say that it was necessary for many, but now that things have slowed down, it’s time to take a breath. Just because a very hard point in your life you proved to yourself that you can handle an unreasonable amount of stress, does not mean that practice should continue. It is very unhealthy for you and others that witness you wearing yourself too thin.
“What really we should be doing is pumping the brakes, listening to ourselves, going back to ‘how do I take care of myself?’” said Hofstad.
With that being said, what are the first steps in doing this? How can we pump the brakes and get the mental health help we need and deserve?
“The biggest message I want to get out is do something. Don’t sit with it,” said Hofstad in encouragement to see a counselor, or a sort of therapist, or someone to talk to. Put your name on a list. There are a lot of different options. Sometimes the lists go really fast. Sometimes the lists go really fast and you get called right away.”
This can be a big step for people, and sometimes finding the person that feels the most comfortable to talk to isn’t a fast task. Yet, there are ways to speed up the process sometimes. At Ellie Family Services here in Grand Rapids, you can match with a therapist online by narrowing down what you would like help with, and what they specialize in. There are other ways to also manage stress, such as spending time outdoors.
“If adults take care of their stress, and continue to role model this to their children, it doesn’t trickle down as much. If we started with stress management in the community, and started to explore that....We live in Grand Rapids, one of the major stress relievers is to get outside.”
While we do live in a community that values our natural resources and outdoor beauty, the younger generations and youth oftentimes turn to other things to relieve stress; unhealthy things. One of the biggest being technology.
“Teeneragers turn to their electronics when they’re stressed,” said Hofstad. “The number one stressor is electronics. So they’re looking for help from their phone, and really it’s increasing their stress, because they’re looking at things that create a poor body image, they’re looking at their friends doing different things, they can track each other....it creates more anxiety and depression when you go to your phone. It’s this vicious cycle.”
All in all, COVID changed our world of interaction for both adults and youth.
“For so long we were taught to stay home. We were taught that your only interaction is online. We have a group of kids that were taught, this is how you do it. We know mental health wise, this is not how you do it. Interaction and engagement outdoors is really important to mental health.”
“It is important to provide assistance to help adults cope and manage with their higher stressors. This will help them role model ways to children how to deal and manage their stress. Although, it can be difficult to reach adults in the community, teaching our youth skills for reducing anxiety or depression at a young age is helpful. This can start with teaching educators and school employees their resources and how to handle mental health by providing availability to mental health resources for all levels of mental health.”
